Glenn Agre Secures Settlement for Vector Capital Credit in Anthology Chapter 11 Restructuring

Creditor resolves dispute with education technology company Anthology Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is pleased to announce that client Vector Capital Credit has reached a settlement in its dispute with education technology company Anthology Inc. over a Chapter 11 plan.

Vector had objected to the plan on the grounds that it did not provide for the litigation costs Anthology owed for Vector's anticipated defense costs in a pending state-court lawsuit by Anthology affiliate Astra Acquisition Corp, which amounted to more than $7 million.

On Jan. 23, 2026, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Alfredo R. Perez approved Anthology's reorganization plan, which incorporated a favorable settlement of that pending prepetition litigation against Vector Capital.

Attorneys Jed I. Bergman, Shai Schmidt, and Jonathan H. Friedman led the Glenn Agre team with significant contributions from Trevor J. Welch., George L. Santiago, Rich Ramirez, and Esther Hong. The team secured the settlement on behalf of Vector along with co-counsel Ken Green, Aaron M. Guerrero, and Bryan Prentice from Bonds Ellis Eppich Schafer Jones LLP.

"We are pleased to have achieved a swift resolution of this matter so all parties can move forward," said Bergman. "Litigation costs can severely impact creditors like Vector, so it is vital that they do not bear unreasonable financial burdens. I am proud of our team for employing their formidable insight as bankruptcy attorneys to win this excellent result for our client."

In 2025, Anthology and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 protections with $1.8 billion in debt and received permission to send an equity-swap reorganization plan to its creditors. On Jan. 20, 2026, Vector filed an objection to the plan, arguing that it should include a $7.3 million reserve to compensate Vector for expenses anticipated to be incurred in defending against Astra's 2025 pre-petition lawsuit over the terms of its loan agreement. While Anthology claimed that it was not required to indemnify Vector for litigation costs, Vector argued that its loan agreement "unambiguously" extends indemnification to any expenses.

In addition to being a pre-petition senior secured lender and holder of first-out debt, Vector participated in Anthology's debtor-in-possession financing. The settlement resolves all outstanding disputes between the parties.

