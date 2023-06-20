Glia and Illuma Partnership Brings Seamless Voice Authentication to Customer Interactions

Evans Bank and WyHy FCU among first to deploy Illuma Shield™ on Glia Interaction Platform

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automated self-service on a single platform, and Illuma Labs today announced a strategic partnership to streamline voice authentication for customer service interactions.

By integrating Illuma Shield™ with the Glia Interaction Platform, financial institutions can offer quick, seamless and secure real-time voice authentication that enhances the customer experience, improves operational efficiency, and helps prevent fraud.

Milind Borkar, CEO and founder of Illuma noted, "Glia's ChannelLess™ solution enables a frictionless experience that enhances the customer experience and drives new efficiencies. Illuma Shield™ fits seamlessly with the Glia Interaction Platform, adding more efficiency by making voice authentication effortless. Our joint customers are experiencing the real value that the Glia and Illuma partnership delivers."

According to Eric Valla, CIO at WyHy Federal Credit Union, "The more complex authentication is for telephone banking, the more friction members face during an interaction. Illuma's real-time voice authentication makes it easy to begin an engagement and the Glia Interaction Platform makes it seamless from start to finish. This combination has greatly improved our overall member experience."

Jennifer Zorn, EVP and CIO for Evans Bank commented, "We wanted to remove friction from the authentication process and also enhance security for our customers. Illuma delivered a frictionless approach with voice authentication that matches the seamless interactions that Glia provides. We were impressed with the joint solution, as well as the white-glove implementation experience provided by both companies."

The Glia Interaction Platform brings Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional phone and AI-driven self-service options together to enable a seamless experience that can accelerate interactions and drive new opportunities.

Steve Kaish, SVP of Alliances for Glia stated, "Illuma and Glia share a philosophy on making each customer interaction as effortless as possible. Authentication, particularly for phone banking, has traditionally been cumbersome and a major source of friction. By verifying enrolled customers in the first few seconds of natural conversation with the Illuma Shield™ software, Glia quickly enables an authenticated interaction, reducing fraud and letting customers focus on their immediate need, be it an account balance, mortgage inquiry or loan origination."

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

About Illuma

Illuma Labs is a fintech and R&D company headquartered in Plano, Texas. The company's flagship product, Illuma Shield™, replaces traditional knowledge-based authentication practices with an effortless and secure real-time voice authentication solution to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and prevent fraud. Illuma Labs is the exclusive provider for CUNA Strategic Services and has industry endorsements in 34 U.S. states. For more information, visit https://illuma.cx .

