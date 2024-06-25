Glia Delivers Unified Interactions to CU*Answers' Digital Banking Platform

CUSO partners to provide seamless digital-first member interactions for credit union community

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, today announced a strategic partnership with CU*Answers , a credit union service organization (CUSO), to unify member interactions within its digital banking platform. The partnership will provide credit unions with the ChannelLess® tools needed to drive efficiencies, loyalty and conversions.

By integrating Glia's technology into CU*Answers' It's Me 247 Online Banking solution, credit unions can meet members where they are and then seamlessly transition across interaction channels, including phone calls, digital messaging, chatbots, video chats and SMS, without ever losing context or data. Glia empowers credit unions to more effectively personalize member interactions while saving valuable agent time.

Illinois Community Credit Union (ICCU) was the first CU*Answers credit union to leverage Glia within the online banking platform. Adam Ferguson, VP of Operations at ICCU, explained, "One of the lessons that we learned when looking to CU*Answers as our core provider was that we needed to really simplify our tech—to get everything in one place. There just isn't the bandwidth or resources to develop expertise in all these different platforms. We could execute all of our modernization, from chat to AI, on a single platform with Glia. By integrating Glia into their solutions, CU*Answers can offer a simple, long-term solution to their institutions in a more cost effective way."

"As a CUSO, we remain committed to providing our credit unions with innovative technology that will help them succeed, and the integration of Glia directly supports this mission," said Kristian Daniel, VP, Client Services & Education at CU*Answers. "Their modern architecture and ChannelLess® approach to member interaction and support helps credit unions improve the member experience while simultaneously boosting efficiencies. Together, we are transforming how credit unions interact with their members online."

"We are proud to partner with CU*Answers, bringing our advanced unified interaction capabilities to enhance member support in this always-on environment," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Integrating our platform within the CU*Answers online banking platform enables their credit union community to quickly and easily leverage our modern member interaction technology to overcome context gaps, strengthen member relationships and create a competitive advantage."

In 2023, Glia announced the launch of its own CUSO , focused on member service solutions. Glia selected a diverse group of credit union clients to invest and form part of an advisory committee.

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 500 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

About CU*Answers

CU*Answers offers expertise in implementing technical solutions to operational needs and is a leader in helping credit unions form strategic alliances and partnerships. CU*Answers provides a wide variety of services for credit unions including its flagship CU*BASE® processing system (online and in-house) and Internet development services featuring It's Me 247 online and mobile banking. Additional services include web development, network design and security, and image check processing. Founded in 1970, CU*Answers is a 100% credit union-owned cooperative CUSO providing services to credit unions representing over 2.2 million members and $30 billion in credit union assets. For more information, visit www.cuanswers.com .

SOURCE Glia