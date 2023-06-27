Glia Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Third Year in a Row

94% of employees say that Glia is a great place to work

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automated self-service on a single platform, has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The award is based entirely on employee feedback about their experience working at Glia. This year, 94% of the company's U.S. employees said it's a great place to work—more than a third higher than the average U.S. company rating at 57%.

"We strive to make Glia the very best place to work, continually seeking better ways to empower our employees and set them up for success," said Leelia Rohumaa, Director of People Operations. "Our core values are central to this, encouraging Glianeers to collaborate, challenge, master and persevere. We are especially honored to achieve such a high satisfaction score from our employees."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Glia stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Glia's flexible workplace has allowed the company to build a team of top experts from around the world who seamlessly connect and collaborate together, continuously raising the bar. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is a top priority, with Glia's proactive DEI Committee helping to steer corporate culture. Employee feedback is solicited several times each year and also welcomed from any Glianeer at any time.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

