Glia Fuses Digital Customer Service with Alkami Online Banking Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia Technologies, Inc. (Glia), a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced that Alkami Technology, Inc . (Alkami), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider, has integrated Glia's Digital Customer Service platform as part of Alkami's suite of online solutions. The Glia product is being sold by Alkami as a core part of their customer service strategy, and several clients are already in production with the joint solution.

"On behalf of the Glia team, I am honored to be partnering with Alkami, one of the fastest-growing companies in financial services technology," said Daniel Michaeli, Glia Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer. "With Glia, banks and credit unions can break down the walls of traditional customer support by meeting customers online and guiding them to quick and satisfying resolutions. By partnering with Alkami, we are making digital-first customer service more easily accessible to premier financial institutions and their users."

This partnership between the two innovators enables Alkami's clients to easily take advantage of Glia's Digital Customer Service technology to support customers and members effectively in any channel. Because of the integration work the two companies have already undertaken, the pre-integrated solution can be activated within a client's online banking instance with just a few clicks — a welcome lifeline in a time when physical branches are off-limits, and the demand for remote support is rising.

"Alkami's capabilities in customer service are more important now than ever before," said Stephen Bohanon, Alkami Founder and Chief Strategy and Sales Officer. "Our strategy has always been to enable success in the digital banking age with an innovative, cloud-based, digital banking platform. Glia's approach to providing seamless customer service helps ensure our clients' digital success. In the COVID environment, many of our clients have expressed a need to find new ways to support their users, and Alkami continues to add innovative solutions to our partner portfolio to make it happen."

Financial institutions can now provide superior assistance to callers and online users through data-rich guided conversations with live representatives and automated AI virtual assistants. Representatives can identify high-value website visitors, react to inbound communication requests or proactively reach out via live chat, video or audio. With Glia's Observation and CoBrowsing features, representatives gain visual context and on-screen collaboration to maximize satisfaction and guide consumers to positive outcomes.

Glia's Daniel Michaeli added, "Customers today want quick, effortless experiences, and enterprises need efficiency improvements. Everyone benefits from time saved bypassing lengthy phone-based authentication and explanations, and from seamless transfers between channels, without losing context or having to restart the conversation. We're looking forward to serving our joint customers!"

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. Alkami's solutions reshape the modern banking landscape by delivering bold and innovative digital capabilities to U.S. banks and credit unions.

The Alkami Platform enables clients to personalize the digital banking experience for their consumers and businesses and build a thriving and engaged digital community in a digital-first banking world. In addition to providing a modern and frictionless user experience, Alkami's clients equally benefit from the Platform's secure and proven system architecture of continuous innovation on a single multi-tenant code base.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 100 financial institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020. Visit glia.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Maggie Wise

678.781.7229

[email protected]

SOURCE Glia

Related Links

www.glia.com

