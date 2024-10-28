Glia Kicks Off Interact 2024 with Powerful AI Innovation

New Responsible AI functionality gives effortless experiences for customers, agents and managers

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, kicked off its annual industry event, Interact 2024 , in San Antonio, Texas at La Cantera Resort & Spa. The conference brings together nearly 500 industry leaders and experts to shape the future of customer experience with Unified Interaction Management (UIM).

Today at Interact, Glia launched additional AI tools to help customers, agents and managers, including a new suite of capabilities called AI Analysts. Built natively for the generative AI age, AI Analysts offer a new way for institutions to view contact center performance management; they make insights accessible, powerful and intuitive for everyone. Today's announcements included:

"As the industry continues to be inundated with AI hype that is little more than vaporware, Glia has created turnkey AI solutions purpose-built for financial institutions that are responsible, compliant, secure and provide real business value. The exciting innovations announced today are taking this momentum another step forward, providing banks, credit unions and insurance companies with transformative tools that offer limitless possibilities," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia. "It was exciting to announce our new features onsite at Interact because this is an event unlike any other, providing a one-of-a-kind venue for industry leaders and innovators to come together and chart a path forward for the industry and contact center technology."

Interact 2024 features a lineup of customer speakers, including Quontic Bank, Robins FCU, Experian Insurance Services, Heritage Federal Credit Union, Wellby Financial and Umpqua Bank. Leading discussions around innovation and creativity in the AI age are industry luminaries Adam Savage, editor-in-chief of Tested.com, author of Every Tool's a Hammer and former co-host of MythBusters, Mary Wisniewski , editor-at-large for Cornerstone Advisors; Jason Henrichs , CEO of Alloy Labs; James Robert Lay , CEO of Digital Growth Institute; and Samantha Paxson , founder of Power & Light Collaborative.

Event sponsors include Alkami , Candescent , Coconut Software , Creovai , Illuma , Q2 and Solutions by Text . Recently announced, Coconut Software and Solutions by Text will demonstrate new UIM integrations at Interact 2024, offering SMS and advanced scheduling capabilities to Glia customers.

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fourth year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

