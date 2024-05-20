Glia Launches First Responsible AI Platform Purpose Built for Financial Institutions

Glia Cortex delivers personalized self-service experiences at scale, improves agent productivity and provides new insights for managers

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, today launched Glia Cortex, the first responsible AI platform built specifically for the financial services industry. With Glia Cortex, financial institutions can leverage AI that is safe, secure and delivers real ROI for customer service and contact centers, ultimately driving efficiencies, reducing wait times and enhancing the customer and agent experience.

"Financial institutions are looking to AI to modernize and create efficiencies in their contact centers, however they have been rightfully cautious as significant questions around safety, privacy, and business and reputational risks associated with adopting AI remain," explained Jay Choi, CPO for Glia. "Glia Cortex unleashes the benefits of AI and generative AI while maintaining proper, steady guardrails to keep data private and secure. We've made it possible to deploy AI without introducing risk, providing responsible technology that institutions and their customers can trust."

Glia Cortex empowers financial institutions to transform their contact center with AI by automating customer interactions, increasing agent productivity and enabling deeper visibility for managers. Because Glia Cortex seamlessly and safely embeds AI throughout Glia's Unified Interaction Management platform, it is easily adopted and presents immediate value.

Key components of Glia Cortex include:

Customer AI: Turnkey AI assistants that automate and elevate customer interactions in any channel, from digital properties to traditional phone calls. These assistants automate up to 65% of customer interactions.

Turnkey AI assistants that automate and elevate customer interactions in any channel, from digital properties to traditional phone calls. These assistants automate up to 65% of customer interactions. Agent AI: AI and generative AI tools for agents that automate and streamline existing workflows, improving productivity by 20%+.

AI and generative AI tools for agents that automate and streamline existing workflows, improving productivity by 20%+. Manager AI: AI-powered tools for managers that deliver deeper insights, helping them better understand agent teams, why customers are reaching out and how to improve service.

Service 1st Federal Credit Union has partnered with Glia to introduce responsible AI into their contact center. Sarah Zinga, AVP of Digital Services for the credit union, said, "How do I improve my credit score? What is my current balance? With Glia, we have been able to leverage AI to help us automate these simple calls and free up our agents' time for when the human touch is really needed, and ultimately provide the best member experience for what our Service 1st members expect."

Glia Cortex improves operational efficiencies, reduces average handle times and redundancies and unifies reporting. It allows institutions to speed onboarding time and lower training costs. Customers benefit from the technology as well, gaining always-on, self-service capabilities across all channels with the ability to seamlessly transfer to a human agent, without having to reauthenticate or repeat their issue over and over again.

This launch is the latest in a powerful innovation drumbeat from Glia, including the recent announcement of Unified Interaction Management to challenge the CCaaS paradigm, and a generative AI solution that allows financial institutions to launch, manage and measure AI across digital and voice.

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess™ architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

SOURCE Glia