Glia Recognized by American Banker as a 2024 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, has been named one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group for the third year in a row.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Glia stood out because of its flexibility, strong core values and commitment to professional development. Because of the talent and dedication of its global team, Glia is helping over 500 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty and revenue.

"Glia is committed to fostering a dynamic, transparent culture to ensure every voice is heard and valued. Such collaboration drives innovation, momentum and growth," said Katie Branham, SVP, People at Glia. "We have cultivated a workplace environment that engages employees, encourages them to connect and create, and celebrates them for who they are. We are especially proud of this recognition as it comes directly from our team's feedback."

Glia recognizes that true advancement and success comes from different perspectives working together. Glianeers span across the United States, Europe and beyond, and nearly 20 languages are spoken in Glia's offices. The company has created committees focused on providing programming related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and contributes to an employee-led charitable effort called Glia HUG, which stands for Help, Understanding and Giving.

"Though the fintech industry has faced many headwinds in the past year, the sector is still a vital cog in financial services, bringing ease of use and convenience to consumers and businesses," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "This year's list honors companies that continue to innovate and create jobs for technologists."

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit here .

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess™ architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

