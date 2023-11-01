Glia Launches New AI Tools for Financial Institutions

Glia expands AI Toolset to help organizations take advantage of generative AI to drive efficiency and improve the CX

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automation on a single platform, is offering new generative AI tools to help financial institutions drive efficiency and improve the customer experience in a safe, secure way.

"Financial institutions want to embrace generative AI but have been hesitant because of potential risks surrounding data leakage, data integrity, privacy and, perhaps most notably, the impact to the customer," said Justin DiPietro, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Glia. "Glia's new generative AI tools help earn trust from customers while providing an open, flexible framework for financial institutions. It's a win-win-win situation, bringing significant time savings for the service team, enhanced satisfaction for the customer and increased efficiency for the financial institution."

Generative AI can help customer support teams become more productive and strategic while optimizing the value AI delivers today. Powered by large language models (LLMs), Glia features automate routine, repetitive tasks and act as a co-pilot for staff, helping them serve customers with greater speed and ease.

Glia's generative AI tools are now part of the company's existing AI Management Platform, which includes pre-built virtual assistants for banks and credit unions. The platform allows institutions to launch, manage and measure AI tools and resources into digital properties as well as the call center.

New features include:

Universal AI Management framework enables financial institutions to create, manage and integrate AI and generative AI powered bots from companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce and others into both customer and agent workflows. The tool allows institutions to orchestrate multiple specialized bots within the same conversation.



The universal AI Management framework allows agents to utilize their own Gen AI models to seamlessly solve customer issues by leveraging AI-generated suggestions and guidance to respond more quickly, with proper context.



Unified AI Reporting provides a single, consolidated view of all AI and Generative AI assistants deployed within Glia, helping AI managers understand what's working, where value is being delivered and what needs to be improved.





enables financial institutions to create, manage and integrate AI and generative AI powered bots from companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce and others into both customer and agent workflows. The tool allows institutions to orchestrate multiple specialized bots within the same conversation. Banking Benchmarks provide an executive-level view for financial institutions to compare performance against similar-sized organizations, identify areas of improvement, make more informed decisions about their interaction strategy and monitor progress over time.

"This next wave of AI is significantly increasing the efficiency and productivity of customer service teams," said Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer of Glia. "Many organizations are looking for how to incorporate it into their workflows. Our innovative generative AI features enhance employee skills while optimizing—not replacing—the power of human touch. We help organizations integrate generative AI into their existing processes and tools."

Glia Virtual Assistant adopted by 100+ banks and credit unions; available in all major interaction channels (digital, phone and SMS)

In addition, Glia announced that its pre-packaged Glia Virtual Assistant ('GVA') is now adopted by over 100 banks and credit unions, making it the most widely adopted conversational AI solution in financial services. This comes hot on the heels of Glia's announcement in spring that it had extended the GVA into the traditional dial-up phone channel, the primary service channel for many institutions. Today Glia is excited to share that GVAs are now also available in SMS and other major messaging apps. GVAs deliver real, meaningful value at scale today.

In the last year GVAs have saved financial institutions over 22 years of agent time. With this latest announcement, they now deliver this same proven experience and value available across all major interaction channels – digital, dial-up phone and SMS.

See press release on GVA momentum: Glia Surpasses AI Leadership Milestone

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 450 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

CONTACT:

Maggie Wise

[email protected]

SOURCE Glia