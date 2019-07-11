Glia Listed in Gartner Report "The Gartner Customer Service Technology Vendor Guide, 2019"

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leader in enterprise Digital Customer Service solutions, today announced that it has been included in Gartner's recent report " The Gartner Customer Service Technology Vendor Guide, 2019 " (report available to Gartner subscribers) as a vendor for consumer messaging apps, live chat, and co-browsing.

The report states that; "Video chat, live (text) chat, VCAs, conversational interfaces and co-browsing are the digital engagement channels most often deployed in customer service and support…Gartner sees the emergence of a new area of customer care referred to as ' digital customer service .' In this area is a set of vendors that focus on digital engagement through chat, chatbots, messaging, outbound alert (or push notifications) and social media engagement. While they do not have full CEC capability, with only limited or alternative case management, they do manage the customer dialogue and communication for an increasingly large percentage of customer interaction types."

Dan Michaeli, Co-Founder and CEO of Glia , said; "As businesses look for new ways to harness digital channels to provide differentiated experiences, in our opinion, it is clear that Digital Customer Service is emerging as the name for the new standard in how businesses will connect with customers across the entire customer journey, both pre- and post-sale we believe that Glia has been innovating and developing this category for the last several years. We feel that Gartner's coverage of this new market category is a true testament to the growth of the sector."

Glia has helped many global financial services brands, such as Deutsche Bank, MAPFRE, and Orion Advisors, to successfully implement Digital Customer Service strategies. In our view, this has enabled Glia's clients to make contact centers significantly more efficient as well as effective.

The Gartner report referenced in this press release is: Gartner, "The Gartner Customer Service Technology Vendor Guide, 2019" by Nadine LeBlanc, Jim Davies, Steve Blood, Melissa Davis, Brian Manusama, Simon Harrison, Drew Kraus, Olive Huang, Jim Robinson, Anthony Mullen, 27 June 2019.

About Glia

Glia creates digital-first moments that simplify and transform communications between financial institutions and their customers using Messaging, Video, Voice, CoBrowsing, and through its Conversational AI Management Platform. Fortune 500 companies that have high-consideration sales and support experiences need to deliver choice, continuity, and speed to their customers. Glia transcends the channel discussion to focus on what matters - customers. Glia is backed by leading venture capital investors including Insight Venture Partners, Tola Capital, Wildcat Capital Management, Grassy Creek, and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator. Glia is headquartered in New York City and has additional offices in Tartu and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, visit www.glia.com.

