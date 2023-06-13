Glia Named a 2023 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology by American Banker for Second Year in a Row

Company acknowledged for flexible, transparent culture

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automated self-service on a single platform, has been named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group for the second consecutive year. The company ranked high on the list based on direct employee feedback about working at Glia.

The 2023 list was published by Arizent brand American Banker. The full article is available here .

Glia is redefining how businesses interact with their customers by enabling seamless experiences across all channels. The Glia Interaction Platform brings traditional phone, Digital Customer Service (including chat, voice, video and CoBrowsing) and AI-powered automation together for a unified approach that boosts efficiency, revenue and loyalty. More than 400 financial institutions use Glia today to improve the customer experience they offer.

"Glia is a company focused on enabling highly effective interactions. Just as we help financial institutions connect with their customers, we empower employee interactions that help us to continually raise the bar for our products, services and our overall Glia community," said Nate Meeks, SVP of Strategic Initiatives. "Glianeers are our competitive advantage and we strive to provide an inspiring culture and workspace where we can learn from one another, lift each other up and grow our company together. We are especially proud of this recognition as it comes directly from employee feedback."

Glia has fostered a flexible and transparent culture, driven by its core values of Collaborate, Challenge, Master and Persevere . To ensure that all voices are heard, Glia has an active Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee and hosts numerous events throughout the year to bring teams and the company together in person.

Glia's strong culture contributes to its continuing momentum and technology evolution. Earlier this year, Glia announced an automated voice banking solution for the Glia Interaction Platform as well as a major upgrade to the Glia Call Center Platform .

American Banker's annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. The list is determined by analyzing employee feedback about the company's practices, programs and benefits. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-financial-technology/

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

