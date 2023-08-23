Glia Named Technology CUSO of the Year

Finopotamus honors Glia with Tekkie Award for helping credit unions harness the power of member interactions

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automated self-service on a single platform, has been named Tech CUSO of the Year by Finopotamus . The Finopotamus Tekkie Awards, co-sponsored by Credit Union tech-talk, recognize outstanding achievements in credit union technology.

Glia's ChannelLess™ technology is empowering more than 250 credit unions to redefine how they interact with their members, unifying dial-in calls, SMS, chat, voice and video—supported by on-screen collaboration—for seamless interactions that do not break the digital connection. As a result of Glia's unique, single-platform approach, credit unions have enhanced the member and employee experience, significantly boosted operational efficiencies and increased conversions. This ongoing success and momentum, combined with the company's philosophical alignment with the credit union community, is why Glia established a CUSO earlier this year.

"Technology limitations have long hindered credit unions' ability to provide highly personalized member experiences, especially in today's digital-first world," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Glia's technology solves this problem by unifying traditional phone, digital and automated channels, allowing credit unions to meaningfully interact with members regardless of channel. It's rewarding to be recognized for the positive impact of our CUSO's technology."

By offering a single unified platform to manage all interactions, Glia is putting the member rather than the channel at the center for service. Glia enables credit unions to facilitate interactions based on member needs and then seamlessly transition between channels, delivering a better, more efficient experience. With Glia, credit unions are strengthening their competitive stance by creating the right interaction with the right member at the right time—delivering significant business benefits.

"As the only online resource providing in-depth technology coverage exclusively to credit unions, the 2023 Finopotamus Tekkie Awards recognize outstanding technology achievements from 2022," said Finopotamus Co-Founder W.B. King. "Founding partners John San Filippo and Roy Urrico and I agreed that in the category of Tech CUSO of the Year, Glia's digital-first member experience across all channels—SMS, chat, voice and video—without breaking the digital connection differentiated the company from its competition." King added that for the first time in Tekkie history, Glia tied for first place in the category with Member Driven Technologies (MDT).

Multiple Glia Customers Among Tekkie Award Winners

Glia congratulates fellow Tekkie Award winners, which includes three Glia customers. 4Front Credit Union won for lending, Capital Educators (CapEd) Credit Union for self-service and Dover Federal Credit Union's Travis Frey was named technologist of the year. The annual Finopotamus Tekkie Awards honor significant achievements in credit union technology from the previous calendar year.

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

