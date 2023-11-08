Glia Ranked Number 225 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Drives 629% revenue growth, securing Fast 500 ranking for fourth consecutive year

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automated self-service on a single platform, today announced it has ranked 225th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Glia grew 629% during this period.

Glia's strong growth is powered by its seamless, Customer Interaction Platform that unifies traditional phone, SMS, chat, voice and video—supported by on-screen collaboration. The result is dynamic ChannelLess™ interactions that maintain the digital connection and enhance operational efficiencies.

"Customer experience is the ultimate business multiplier with the ability to fuel growth through seamless customer interactions. Empowering 450+ financial institutions to optimize their customer experience by offering the right interaction at the right time is what has powered Glia's own growth. We are honored to be acknowledged as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for a fourth consecutive year," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia.

Glia previously ranked 219 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2022 and came in at 237 for 2021.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Glia
Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 450 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fourth year in a row and a Great Place to Work, the company has raised over $150 million in funding and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

