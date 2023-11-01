Glia Surpasses AI Leadership Milestone in Financial Services with 100+ Glia Virtual Assistant Customers

Growing number of banks and credit unions harnessing GVA chatbots to automate support

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automated self-service on a single platform, today announced that over 100 banks and credit unions are now leveraging Glia Virtual Assistants (GVAs), making it the most widely adopted conversational AI solution in the financial services space.

See Glia Announcement on Generative AI Solutions

GVAs are turn-key AI assistants built specifically for financial institutions, automating routine services and sales interactions to help customers easily and conveniently self-serve across dial-in phone, digital banking and third-party messaging channels. Powered by a state-of-the-art large language model (LLM) and trained on millions of banking conversations, GVAs come pre-packaged to understand and handle 800+ common banking tasks. They deliver real, meaningful value at scale by driving efficiency through automation, reducing wait times and burden for representatives, freeing them for higher-value conversations.

Banks and credit unions are seeing significant results from implementing GVAs. BCU , a credit union with nearly $6 billion in assets and serving over 350,000 members, for example, realized a 77%+ average containment of member engagement, saving over 1,300 service hours over the past two months. Some institutions achieve 90%+ and realize a 80% reduction in the Average Wait Time and Average Handle Time. In the last 12 months, GVAs saved financial institutions a collective 22+ years of representative time.

Glia is committed to bringing its powerful virtual assistants to all major interaction channels. In spring this year, it announced that it had extended the GVA into the traditional dial-up phone channel, the primary service channel for many institutions. Today Glia is excited to share that GVAs are now also available in SMS and other major messaging apps like iMessage, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and more. With this latest announcement, GVAs now deliver the same proven experience and value available across all major interaction channels—digital, dial-up phone and SMS.

"Customers are flocking to the GVA because it is a proven solution they can rely on, doesn't require any complex coding or AI training to set up and comes seamlessly integrated with human representatives as part of the broader Glia Interaction Platform," said Jake Tyler, who leads AI and Automation at Glia. "AI is an increasingly important part of how banks and credit unions help account holders, driving efficiency, reducing handle and wait times and improving the service experience. But we know that AI is not the right solution all the time. The power is combining AI with human representatives in one seamless experience across any interaction channel."

For more information go to Glia Virtual Assistants.

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 450 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

Contact:

Maggie Wise

[email protected]

SOURCE Glia