Glia's Digital Interaction Solutions Now Available within Lumin's Digital Banking Platform via New Partnership

Collaboration redefines how credit unions serve and support members in the digital domain

NEW YORK and SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automated self-service on a single platform, has partnered with Lumin Digital, the leader in cloud-native digital banking solutions, to streamline digital-first member service. Glia's DCS capabilities are now integrated into Lumin's online banking platform, enabling quicker, effortless member support.

Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking platform, elevates financial institutions' user experiences to match larger institutions and deliver the modern banking experiences that today's users expect. With a focus on service, user experience, safety, and security through advanced automation, Lumin Digital enhances engagement by offering personalized recommendations in spending insights, financial advice, fraud alerts, and savings goals. Lumin enables banks and credit unions to provide real-time updates and value-added features supported by a dedicated team of industry experts, designers, and developers.

Pre-integration of the Glia Interaction Platform within Lumin's digital banking offering enables a seamless digital-first customer experience across all channels—SMS, chat, voice and video—without breaking the digital connection. Online collaboration tools, including CoBrowsing, allow financial institutions to guide customers, improve satisfaction and build loyalty for banks and credit unions.

"At Lumin, we believe that technology should be built for, not to replace, the human connection," said Sean Weadock, Chief Product Officer at Lumin. "Glia's robust service and support tools squarely align with that philosophy, enabling credit unions to leverage digital-first technology to maximize meaningful human conversations and reach quicker resolution. This partnership will empower banks and credit unions to deliver a unified approach to member service across all channels, boosting efficiency, revenue and loyalty."

"The combined services of Lumin's digital banking platform and Glia allow Ascend to continually meet the ever-evolving needs of our members," said Matt Jernigan, President and CEO at Ascend Federal Credit Union. "Through this partnership, our members can seamlessly manage their funds and monitor their overall financial health using secure, reliable, and innovative technology."

The integration within Lumin's online banking platform overcomes silos and fragmented solutions, providing a frictionless experience for members, agents and managers. Members benefit from real-time guidance, accelerated interactions and improved satisfaction. Glia and Lumin already have 15 mutual credit union clients.

"We live in an always-on world where interactions are expected to happen on screen, on demand and on point," said Steve Kaish, SVP of Alliances at Glia. "Our commitment to delivering the right interaction at the right time aligns with Lumin's dedication to delivering exceptional member experiences, and we are excited to provide credit unions with the tools needed to optimize their member interaction strategies for today and beyond."

Glia and Lumin will be at the Jack Henry Connect conference next week. See Glia at booth 1009 and Lumin at booth 333.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, the company provides financial institutions with a best-in-class, cloud-native platform that drives consumer adoption, engagement, and growth. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 450 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

