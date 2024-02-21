Glo Fiber Business and CoreSite to Expand Network Connectivity to Washington, D.C.

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber Business, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), is proud to announce an agreement with CoreSite to securely connect business customers with reliable, scalable colocation services at their Washington, D.C. campus.

The CoreSite colocation will benefit Glo Fiber Business customers by providing a local, direct and secure data exchange in Washington, D.C., ensuring that businesses can seamlessly connect directly to major cloud providers including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle and IBM. The D.C. campus meets FISMA and FedRAMP deployment requirements, as well as private enterprise standards and data sovereignty laws, making it ideal for government entities, financial institutions and enterprises.

"Glo Fiber Business continues to expand its fiber network reach, data center choices and state-of-the-art services to support our rapid customer growth," said Craig Venable, Vice President of Commercial Sales. "Companies, municipalities and educational institutions of all sizes will benefit from our partnership to leverage peering services and direct cloud connectivity in the CoreSite Washington, D.C. Data Center."

"CoreSite and Glo Fiber Business are aligned in our commitment to deliver mission-critical infrastructure and optimal service to our customers so they can accelerate their time-to-market and improve their competitive edge," said Maile Kaiser, Chief Revenue Officer at CoreSite. "Working with Glo Fiber Business will provide additional fiber connectivity to our customers while Glo Fiber Business customers will be able to take advantage of the robust ecosystem, enhanced connectivity and cloud access offered by CoreSite."

Glo Fiber Business is known for its outstanding local customer service, best-in-class reliability and a wide range of industry-leading services and connectivity options throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Kentucky.

The CoreSite Washington, D.C. data center campus provides data center services, colocation services and meet-me-room facilities to customers throughout the region. The CoreSite campus also facilitates the secure interconnection of domestic fiber networks, cloud and AI providers throughout the United States.

For more information about Glo Fiber Business, please visit www.GloFiberBusiness.com or call 1-833-WANTGLO (1-833-926-8456).

About Glo Fiber Business

Glo Fiber Business provides advanced data and voice services for businesses, municipalities and educational institutions via a MEF-certified network with over 9,300 route miles of fiber. Services include fiber-optic connectivity, dedicated internet access, VoIP, managed services and network security options that are customized based on customers' needs. As part of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), Glo Fiber Business delivers cost-effective, quality internet and data solutions to commercial customers of all sizes in VA, PA, MD, WV and KY.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,300 route miles of fiber and 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud on-ramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite's team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company