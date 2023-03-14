Glo Fiber Business Preps for Economic Success of Virginia Businesses

Glo Fiber Business and Globalinx announce partnership that has regional impact

EDINBURG, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber Business, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Globalinx, a Tier-III data center in Virginia Beach that facilitates the secure interconnection of domestic fiber networks with subsea fiber cables for international communications.

"Globalinx Data Centers in Virginia Beach, Virginia is excited to announce Glo-Fiber as a new ISP in our Data Center. Glo Fiber has a unique fiber footprint that includes areas such as Virginia and West Virginia and will create many opportunities in the Hampton Roads Region while providing key services such as Fiber Connectivity and Cloud-Based Services," said Greg Twitt, Founder and President of Globalinx. "Glo Fiber's state-of-the-art technology will be a game changer in this market, and in particular, the Hampton Roads area. Having Glo-Fiber in Globalinx will further strengthen our offering as a carrier-neutral facility."

The agreement will benefit Glo Fiber Business customers in the region, giving them a direct and secure connection to the Virginia Beach Cable Landing Station allowing them to connect international locations with low latency and ensure businesses can seamlessly utilize a broad array of IP applications.

The Globalinx data center campus provides data center services, colocation services and meet-me-room facilities to customers throughout the region. The Globalinx campus also facilitates the secure interconnection of domestic fiber networks with MAREA and BRUSA subsea fiber cables for communications to international markets.

"Glo Fiber continues to invest in network expansion, providing our business customers with additional options to connect both domestically and internationally," said Craig Venable, Vice President of Commercial Sales. "We are making strategic investments in infrastructure to support our rapid customer growth and to develop new business relationships across our markets. Companies, municipalities and educational institutions of all sizes will benefit from the choices that will arise from our network expansion."

Shentel is known for outstanding customer service, backed by industry-leading satisfaction scores in both residential and commercial services, delivering best-in-class reliability, and offering a wide range of industry-leading services and connectivity options to business customers. Shentel's Glo Fiber services have been flourishing as they continue to expand their reliable and affordable services throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Delaware.

For more information about Glo Fiber Business, please visit www.GloFiberBusiness.com or call 1-877-I-WANT-GLO

(1-877-492-6845).

About Glo Fiber Business

Glo Fiber Business provides data networking and advanced voice services for businesses, municipalities and educational institutions. Enterprise solutions include fiber-optic connectivity, dedicated internet access, VoIP, managed services and network security options prepared via customized quotes based on businesses' needs. As part of Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), Glo Fiber Business utilizes their MEF-certified network and over 8,300 route miles of fiber to deliver cost-effective, quality internet solutions to commercial customers of all sizes in VA, PA, MD and WV.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,300 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

About Globalinx Data Centers

Globalinx Data Centers is a Tier-III carrier-neutral colocation campus in Virginia Beach, VA, developed to facilitate direct connectivity between subsea fiber and terrestrial fiber systems. The four-phased project boasts over 287,000 square-feet of data center space across a 21.5-acre dedicated site. The campus is fortified with high-security, access to more than 30 MWs of power through two substations and direct access to multiple terrestrial and subsea fiber cable systems. The campus also provides direct access to MAREA and BRUSA subsea cables connecting Virginia Beach to Europe, South America and beyond. Globalinx owns a colocation facility at 3800 Village Avenue, Norfolk, VA. WWW.GLOBALINXDATACENTERS.COM \ [email protected]

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company