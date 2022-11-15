GLO24K Introduces its New and Improved Timeless Anti-Aging 24K Gold Mask. A Revolutionary 24K Gold SPA-Like Treatment to Nourish and Recharge the Skin.

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO24K, an exclusive, trendy skincare brand based on 24k Gold has just launched its second generation of its 24K Anti-Aging Nourishing Gold Mask. The new and improved formula has all the benefits of the original 24K Gold Mask with new improvements in its potency, texture, and effectiveness.

24K Gold Masks have been known as specialty and royalty beauty treatments since the days of Queen Cleopatra of Egypt, the ancient world's most beautiful woman. The old Egyptians recognized the anti-aging benefits of 24K Gold and treated their royalty with 24K Gold Beauty Masks to keep their skin radiant and youthful. Further, many Chinese Emperors' wives used gold mask treatments to smooth the wrinkles on their face, so they could maintain a porcelain look. Today, celebrities and supermodels have integrated 24k Gold facials into their daily beauty routines and rave about it on social media. With GLO24 the goal is to deliver a similar experience, for at-home use, and at much more affordable costs.

Gold is not only the most precious metal in the world. It is also a perfect natural antioxidant with substantial anti-aging benefits. Gold has been known for its lightening and brightening effects on the skin as well as being one of the best anti-inflammatory agents. 24K Gold keeps the skin luminous and is a key ingredient in trendy anti-aging treatments to minimize the visibility of wrinkles and fine-lines.

GLO24K Anti-Aging Gold Mask is formulated to boost, nourish, and recharge the skin for a glowing, radiant appearance. Enriched with anti-aging superstars 24k Gold, Amino Peptides, and Vitamins A, C, E, this Mask battles the visible signs of premature aging such as fine-lines and wrinkles for maximum results.

GLO24K caters to every woman who wants to look and feel the best without breaking the bank. GLO24K features a full portfolio of the hottest trend in the beauty industry, 24K Gold, and its goal is to dominate the affordable luxury category of skincare.

GLO24K skincare products are proudly made in the USA in an FDA registered laboratory by top skincare specialists. GLO24K skincare is Paraben Free, Vegan, and NOT tested on animals.

