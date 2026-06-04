GLOB Shareholder Alert: Globant S.A. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries Holding Globant S.A. (GLOB) Shares: Alleged Latin American Expansion Misrepresentations May Have Caused Significant Portfolio Losses Requiring Fiduciary Review

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) during the period February 15, 2024 through August 14, 2025 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Globant shares declined from $210.17 on February 20, 2025, to $66.46 on August 15, 2025, a loss exceeding $143 per share (68%), after three corrective disclosures revealed the alleged failure of the Company's $1 billion Latin American strategic pivot. The Court has set June 23, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and other fiduciaries that held GLOB shares during the Class Period face distinct obligations when a securities class action is filed against a portfolio company. Under ERISA and general fiduciary principles, institutional holders must evaluate whether pursuing lead plaintiff status or actively monitoring class action recoveries serves the interests of their beneficiaries. Passive participation may leave substantial recovery value unrealized.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

The securities action contends that Globant and certain officers made materially misleading statements about the strength of the Company's Latin American operations while concealing declining demand, client defections, project cancellations, and internal workforce turmoil caused by wage freezes in Mexico and Argentina.

Institutions that purchased GLOB shares between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025 may be eligible for lead plaintiff appointment

Lead plaintiffs gain direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

ERISA fiduciaries have a duty to investigate and pursue available recovery for plan beneficiaries

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no additional financial cost; securities class actions proceed on a contingency basis

Institutions with the largest documented losses receive priority consideration under the PSLRA

Portfolio managers should assess GLOB exposure across all fund vehicles, including index and blended strategies

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint chronicles three separate corrective disclosure events between February and August 2025, each revealing additional layers of alleged operational failure in Latin America. The cumulative decline of over 68% from the Class Period peak represents material portfolio-level harm for any institution with meaningful GLOB exposure. As alleged, the Company's public statements about regional growth, workforce expansion, and competitive positioning were contradicted by internal realities including headcount reductions affecting approximately 1,000 employees and a $47.6 million restructuring charge.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. The lead plaintiff mechanism under the PSLRA was specifically designed to empower large shareholders to oversee litigation on behalf of the entire class, and Globant's alleged concealment of deteriorating Latin American operations warrants serious fiduciary attention." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

A securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that Globant and certain officers violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The pleading asserts that throughout the Class Period, the Company issued false and misleading statements regarding its Latin American expansion strategy while concealing pervasive operational failures across the region.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- SueWallSt provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GLOB Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the GLOB investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GLOB stock or securities between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How much did GLOB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 68%, a decline of over $143 per share from the pre-class period share price, after Globant disclosed the failure of its Latin American expansion strategy across three corrective events in 2025. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com