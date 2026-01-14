Global Açai Brand OAKBERRY Taps Qu's Unified Commerce Platform to Anchor U.S. Expansion

Qu's POS, kiosks, kitchen displays, and edge computing bring operational simplicity, resilience, and scalability to the açaí chain's growing U.S. footprint

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qu, the pioneer of the restaurant industry's first unified commerce platform, today announced that OAKBERRY, a global leader in premium açaí and smoothies, has selected Qu to support the brand's U.S. rollout.

Qu gives high-growth brands a single operational workflow that supports scale and drives measurable revenue lift. Post this OAKBERRY has selected Qu to support its U.S. expansion

"Our growth ambitions in the U.S. require a platform that can scale with speed and accuracy while keeping operations consistent across every location," said Tatiana Favery, Head of U.S. & Canada at OAKBERRY. "Qu's open API provides the flexibility to integrate the tools and partners we already rely on, while delivering enterprise-level resilience."

Technology Built for Scale

From the guest experience to kitchen operations, Qu's platform equips OAKBERRY with:

POS + Notify: Provides managers with real-time performance insights, custom alerts, and mobile reporting, allowing franchisees to monitor KPIs and make decisions from anywhere.

Provides managers with real-time performance insights, custom alerts, and mobile reporting, allowing franchisees to monitor KPIs and make decisions from anywhere. Kiosks: A hybrid setup of standalone and Qu Flex units gives guests control over their orders while easing staff pressure during peak hours. Other Qu customers report kiosks paired with cross-sell tools average up to 22% higher check sizes than counter service.

A hybrid setup of standalone and Qu Flex units gives guests control over their orders while easing staff pressure during peak hours. Other Qu customers report kiosks paired with cross-sell tools average up to 22% higher check sizes than counter service. Kitchen Display System (KDS): Standardizes kitchen workflows, reduces errors, and protects margins through improved order accuracy and prep times.

Standardizes kitchen workflows, reduces errors, and protects margins through improved order accuracy and prep times. Qu Business Edge™ : The industry's first AI-enabled edge computing platform for restaurants, delivering 99.99% uptime and ultra-fast order processing — even during internet or cloud outages. Nicknamed Qube™, it can support future-ready capabilities like predictive kitchen prep and real-time energy and equipment monitoring at the device level.

The industry's first AI-enabled edge computing platform for restaurants, delivering 99.99% uptime and ultra-fast order processing — even during internet or cloud outages. Nicknamed Qube™, it can support future-ready capabilities like predictive kitchen prep and real-time energy and equipment monitoring at the device level. Restaurant-first ecosystem: Qu is built to support a best-of-breed technology stack, enabling OAKBERRY to integrate leading platforms for digital ordering, loyalty, and labor while keeping core operations unified and stable as the brand grows.

Results That Scale

By deploying Qu, OAKBERRY is already achieving measurable gains, including:

An easy-to-learn, gesture-driven POS that speeds employee onboarding by up to 75%

that speeds employee onboarding by up to 75% Improved order accuracy and faster service across digital and in-store channels

across digital and in-store channels Operational continuity with Qube's local processing

with Qube's local processing Centralized control for multi-unit operations across the U.S.

"OAKBERRY has more than 900 locations globally and is expanding quickly in the U.S.," said Sean Brennan, director of sales at Qu. "Qu gives high-growth brands a single operational workflow that supports scale and drives measurable revenue lift."

OAKBERRY's deployment of Qu comes as part of a broader expansion strategy. In 2024, OAKBERRY raised $67 million in Series C Funding, noting a focus on growth in the U.S. The brand currently operates more than 50 locations and has a development pipeline of more than 250 planned locations nationwide.

About OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY is the superfood brand that is delicious, fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. Since its start in Brazil in 2016, OAKBERRY has reimagined the quick-service restaurant model by unleashing the power of açaí and other superfoods as a modern indulgence.

OAKBERRY's refreshing menu of açaí bowls and smoothies are served up in its signature layers, with customizable, unlimited toppings. OAKBERRY's açaí is responsibly-sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants and is certified organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 900 locations across 45 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies.

To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa

About Qu

Qu is the unified commerce platform helping quick-service and fast-casual restaurants boost efficiency and grow revenue. Purpose-built from the ground up with smart cloud technology, Qu puts real-time intelligence where it's needed most—right in the restaurant—through its proprietary Business Edge, Qube™. The result: streamlined operations, stronger margins, and memorable guest experiences.

On a mission to propel restaurants beyond today's limitations, Qu is a long-term technology partner trusted to deliver solutions that are as reliable as they are revolutionary, and intuitive as they are impactful.

Based in Arlington, Virginia, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors, including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments, Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital.

Serve smarter with Qu. Learn more at qubeyond.com and linkedin.com/company/qupos.

SOURCE Qu