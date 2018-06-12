Global Agency HyperDisk Marketing Selects AudioEye to Provide Sustainable Web Accessibility to Clients Worldwide

Through a partnership with AudioEye, the Ally Managed Service and usability tool, the Ally Toolbar, will be available to HyperDisk clients in a seamless managed service that ensures sustainable compliance with ADA-related requirements, and conformance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA, the generally accepted standards for design / coding of accessible content.

"Our clients are responsible global citizens, serving all people. Partnering with AudioEye will help us extend our offering to include an essential service that creates sustainable accessibility and enhanced usability for people with a range of abilities. Millions of people worldwide interact with our clients' sites, and we want the experience to be equal and inclusive," said HyperDisk Vice President, Sales & Strategic Services, Michael Mustafa. "We are aware of the legal landscape across the industries we serve and appreciate the mitigation of risk AudioEye brings, however, ensuring our clients' sites are optimized for accessibility and usability is our priority."

"We are proud to welcome HyperDisk as a partner," said AudioEye Chief Executive Officer, Todd Bankofier. "We share a commitment to inclusivity that goes way beyond regulation. HyperDisk understands that accessibility is about people and their right to equal access. They also understand the global impact of websites that are more accessible and more usable for the widest audience possible. By selecting AudioEye, HyperDisk illustrates its commitment to a sustainable solution that is inclusive of all people, everywhere around the world."

The AudioEye patented technology platform is aligned to automatically detect violations of WCAG 2.1 Level AA success criteria. Through its Ally Managed Service, AudioEye provides a technology-based end-to-end accessibility solution that does not alter the aesthetic form or function of a website. The comprehensive services include auditing, remediation, validation through automated and manual testing, including testing by individuals using a range of assistive technologies, and ongoing monitoring, to ensure sites remain in compliance and more accessible as they grow. In addition, the service includes the Ally Toolbar, which is embedded in participating client sites to provide free assistive tools. An Accessibility Statement and AudioEye Trusted Certification provides public-facing information and confirmation of a commitment to accessibility. Given the global nature of HyperDisk's client base, the option for international language support will be key to clients who will have the option of selecting from approximately 30 TTS languages / dialects.

The Ally Toolbar, a set of proprietary assistive tools, is evident on participating sites through the internationally recognized symbol for digital accessibility, or "man in blue," which marks the entry to the AudioEye toolbar. Increasing recognition of both the regulatory and business case for accessibility have continued to drive strong growth for AudioEye, including record first quarter 2018 results with revenue growth of 164% year over year.

"The Ally Toolbar has a range of considerations, including dyslexic fonts, adjustments to color contrast, font size and navigation, keyboard controls, a player that will read visitors content and the ability to use voice commands to navigate. The toolbar serves individuals who face barriers from low vision to paralysis. Accessibility is about people first. Access to information through the Internet is the great equalizer of our time. AudioEye is working with companies like HyperDisk to level the playing field for all people. We view compliance with regulations as the added-value of maintaining an accessible website that is more usable to the widest audience possible," said Mr. Bankofier.

About HyperDisk Marketing

HyperDisk Marketing is an international strategic consulting, technology, and creative marketing agency. Through their digital marketing solutions, HyperDisk touches nearly 100 million consumers annually, resulting in billions of dollars in ecommerce revenue.

HyperDisk delivers performance enhancing digital solutions for marketing, sales, and customer engagement.

With the evolution of the digital landscape from a web centric experience, to a highly-personalized app, mobile, tablet, and socially driven journey, HyperDisk is at the forefront of this transformation. From offices in California and Hong Kong, the HyperDisk team of marketing and digital business experts provide full service advertising and strategic consulting to drive sustainable revenue for clients both on-and-offline.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content.

Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the OTCQB under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit https://www.audioeye.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about AudioEye's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "plan", "will", "expects", "estimates", "projects", "positioned", "strategy", "outlook" and similar words. You should read the statements that contain these types of words carefully. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including the risk that the Company's bookings will not increase as currently expected or at all. There may be events in the future that AudioEye is not able to predict accurately or over which AudioEye has no control. Other risks are described more fully in AudioEye's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect management's analysis as of the date of this press release and AudioEye urges you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. AudioEye does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or uncertainties after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

