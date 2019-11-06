Global Agriculture Conference cmdtyExchange is Back for 2020 in Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of commodity data and agribusiness solutions, has announced the dates and topics for cmdtyExchange 2020 ( www.cmdtyexchange.com ), its annual event which highlights the hottest trends and latest innovation impacting the agricultural markets. The 2020 conference will take place May 4-6 and will feature experts in grain and energy markets, commodity data and technology; as well as in food and weather. Panelists and speakers will provide attendees with key insights on the latest news, technology and data that are driving change in the agricultural industry.

The three day program includes an opening day networking event across a guided tour of Chicago and continues with a reception at Barchart's headquarters in Chicago. Day two features a full day of content with onstage panels, fireside chats with Ag executives, rapid-fire product presentations, and countless time for networking and product demos throughout the exhibit hall.

Panels will feature unique insights and perspectives on the grain markets, weather data and analytics, the outlook for ethanol, trends and challenges in food procurement, and onstage presentations from a mix of firms that are driving innovation within the commodity industry. The final day includes an exclusive invite-only session where attendees can receive an in-depth look at the data, analytics and tools behind Barchart's proprietary products designed for agribusinesses.

"Whether you are a commodity buyer, processor, trader, broker, speculator or involved in these markets in some way, our event helps demonstrate technology's impact on the agricultural markets by presenting and discussing the latest solutions, and connecting the different players within the space," says Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "As our firm continues to develop new solutions for the agricultural industry, we're excited to bring together other leaders in this space to connect, grow relationships, and share ideas."

cmdtyExchange will take place from May 4-6, 2020 at Venue SIX10 in Chicago. To register or learn more, please visit our website . To learn more about sponsoring cmdtyExchange, please contact Colleen Sheeren at events@barchart.com .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

SOURCE Barchart

Related Links

http://www.barchart.com

