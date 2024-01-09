Global Baby and Parenting Brand Infantino Acquires Award-Winning Woman-Owned Baby Accessory Brand BooginHead

Two baby and family essential brands merge with safety and comfort in mind

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infantino , a leading baby and parenting lifestyle brand, announced today its acquisition of BooginHead, with its line of stylish, universal, affordable baby products.

During its 45-year tenure, Infantino has grown to become a household name, known for its commitment to quality products that prioritize the safety, comfort and happiness of babies and their parents. BooginHead has also quickly established itself as a staple in the parenting community, with an emphasis on inclusion and fostering meaningful relationships through quality products and thoughtful educational content. Infantino's acquisition of BooginHead serves as an extension of those priorities as both brands find alignment in core values and business goals.

Two baby and family essential brands merge with safety and comfort in mind Post this

"BooginHead's commitment to community, quality and consumer education made them the perfect fit for a partnership with Infantino" said Gretchen Tyker, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Infantino. "Their dedication to easing the challenges that naturally arise in parenthood aligns seamlessly with our devotion to cultivating happy babies and parents. With our combined efforts, even more families will experience the peace and joy of knowing that their baby is getting the best of the best."

BooginHead creates universal accessories that work with hundreds of baby necessity products like pacifiers and sippy cups that parents are already using. Through products like pacifier clips, teethers, bibs and more, BooginHead keeps items close, clean and convenient, saving time and money on washing and replacing. With their robust social and educational content, BooginHead has established itself as a trusted resource, guiding customers to the products in-store that will best fit their lifestyle and needs.

"BooginHead has been my baby for over 17 years. I am so excited for this new beginning. BooginHead is graduating from a small, woman-owned company to a beautiful brand within a bigger, better organization with the resources and reach to take us to the next level. Infantino is legacy, just like us. They are privately owned, just like us. Their commitment to quality and safety is second to none, just like ours. I'm so happy to have found our new home."

Learn more about Infantino and BooginHead at infantino.com and booginhead.com respectively. Find product imagery here.

About Infantino: Founded in 1978, Infantino is a leading baby and parenting lifestyle brand offering intentionally designed, innovative, safe and affordable products with fun and safety in mind to create incredible moments for parents and babies. Infantino's product offerings include baby carriers, sensory and learning toys, gear, nursing pillows, feeding tools and more. Infantino puts safety first, using harm-free materials in all of its products to ensure the health and happiness of little customers and parents. Learn more about Infantino at www.infantino.com and connect with Infantino on social media @infantinobaby. Find product imagery here.

Learn more about Infantino at www.infantino.com and connect with Infantino on social media @infantinobaby.

About BooginHead: BooginHead was founded in 2007 by Sari Davidson with a mission to solve the little problems parents of young children face daily, like dropped pacifiers and thrown sippy cups. Through their baby and family essentials like pacifier clips, bandana teether bibs and stuffed animal pacifier holders, BooginHead keeps baby's and parents' products clean, close and convenient. BooginHead products are extensively safety-tested and comply with all CPSIA guidelines, making the challenge of parenting easier with stylish, universal, affordable baby products that lend a helping hand when you need it most. Happy parents. Happy babies. Joyful families. Learn more at booginhead.com.

SOURCE Infantino