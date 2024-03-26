Global Brand, Designs for Health, Celebrates 35 Years of its "Science-First™" Mission as it Becomes the Leading Practitioner Supplement Brand Recommended by and Personally Trusted by Functional Medicine Professionals

PALM COAST, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health, the global expert-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, professional strength, research-backed supplements, today announced results of an IPSOS 2023 survey among a random sample of US functional medicine practitioners. The survey results designated Designs for Health as the "#1 Practitioner Supplement Brand Recommended by Functional Medicine Professionals"* and the "#1 Practitioner Supplement Brand Personally Trusted by Functional Medicine Professionals."*

"At Designs for Health, our goal is to provide healthcare professionals and their patients with innovative, high-quality, products at the right time, with the right dose, for the right reason," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "We are not only partners to healthcare professionals, but also practitioners ourselves. This award underscores the partnership and trust healthcare professionals have in recommending our brand over any other brand in the marketplace."

Designs for Health fuels a practitioner-centered mission by providing best-in-class business solutions that empower success, steered by industry-leading education opportunities, monthly webinars, and an expert Scientific Advisory Board. The company also takes extensive protection measures to maintain the validity and integrity of the brand and its products, ensuring illegal or counterfeited products are not sold via unauthorized resellers.

"We are completely dedicated to and passionate about enhancing health outcomes by channeling our passion for health and wellness into pioneering innovations," said Jonathan Lizotte, Founder and Chairman at Designs for Health. "We're going to continue offering efficacious, industry-leading resources and product formulations not only in the U.S. but also in Canada, Australia, and other territories around the world that help propel the dietary supplement industry forward."

Through a robust product pipeline and a diverse portfolio of more than 300 nutritional products, Designs for Health is leading with Science-First™ innovation and the highest quality formulations. The company's 2024 Product Catalog includes industry-leading hero products such as, but not limited to, the following:

"What thrills us about the IPSOS survey results is that they show that those practitioners in our industry who are most knowledgeable about the therapeutic use of dietary supplements have Designs for Health top of mind," said Amardeep Kahlon, Chief Executive Officer at Designs for Health. "Patients trust what their healthcare providers recommend. We extend our deepest thanks to the preeminent leaders who personally trust and recommend Designs for Health in the field of medicine."

Designs for Health began in 1989 as a small business committed to nutritional counseling and education, with big ambitions to revolutionize the industry. 35 years later, the company has served tens of thousands of healthcare professionals, is pioneering new approaches to nutritional science, breaking barriers in quality standards, and ultimately transforming the healthcare ecosystem.

To learn more about Designs for Health and where its comprehensive portfolio of products are available near you through local practitioners, please visit the patient registration form. Practitioners can also keep the pulse on the brand's latest innovations and best-in-class business solutions through the brand's research initiatives.

Tune in to Designs for Health's podcast, Conversations for Health, to immerse yourself in the current landscape of Functional Medicine and further empower you to design a well world with us.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 35 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions.

*An IPSOS 2023 survey among a random sample of US functional medicine practitioners found that in an average month, Designs for Health was their most recommended practitioner supplement brand and was selected as their personally most trusted practitioner supplement brand, meaning a brand that is sold by healthcare practitioners in their office.

