Global Brand Experience Agency Spiro™ CMO Speaks About Future of Industry, Bonding Brands & Their Customers in New Campaign

News provided by

Spiro

05 Sep, 2023, 16:33 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a busy year in market, Spiro (sp-eye-roh), launches an evolved point of view in its new campaign, "Experience Brand Gravity™, Bonding Brand & Customer," focused on high-impact brand experiences & events that cement connections between brands & their most important customers, stakeholders & fans.

Continue Reading
Experience Brand Gravity™, the uniquely Spiro™ bond between your brand & customer
Experience Brand Gravity™, the uniquely Spiro™ bond between your brand & customer

Customer preference—the most fickle element in predictive brand performance—is largely influenced by the experiences a customer derives from a brand after interacting with it. That positions events & brand experiences as powerful opportunities for brands to create long-term relationships with their audiences. It also positions the industry as a facilitator of these long-term connections, becoming an invaluable part of a brand's strategic matrix. To do so, however, requires more than just orchestrating a memorable event to provide strategic value to brands & ultimately use the connections sparked to move the needle for businesses.

"Our value to our clients is not merely that we create & execute events," says Carley Faircloth, Global CMO of Spiro, in an op-ed featured in The Drum. "It is that we can design experiences to sway & stay customer preference towards their brand…execution is table stakes...that's where our industry can raise the bar."

In Spiro's case, the agency uses its uniquely differentiated Core Four foundational point of view, CCXD™ omnichannel communications strategy, T•RO™ measurable & actionable quant, and G.R.A.V.I.T.Y. Index™ to establish, nurture & show the value of these deep connections between brands & consumers. Spiro listens to client needs & works to understand their audience's drivers, behaviors & engagement motivators to design experiences that forever bond brand & customer.

"Historically, agencies within the experiential marketing industry have placed an overwhelming emphasis on the experience while failing to properly emphasize the brand," says Faircloth. "What our clients seek now is not just a "vendor," but a strategic commercial partner that can help deliver business goals while delivering experiences that place their brands as priority in the hearts & minds of their most important audiences."

To learn more about Spiro's perspective on where the industry is heading—and how a through-the-line agency can deliver Brand Gravity by bonding brand & customer, click here. To see the New WOW experiences Spiro has created for its clients, check out ThisIsSpiro.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jenn Joseph
The Encore Agency
602-329-8040
[email protected]

About Spiro:

Experience Brand Gravity: Spiro™ (sp-eye-roh), the global brand experience agency delivering new WOW solutions & value to our clients through brand experiences & events that bond brand & customer. We are a partner that listens to your business needs & your audiences' needs & behaviors. Working with some of the world's most recognized brands, Spiro's in-house strategists, creators, innovators, builders, marketers & specialists work with you to achieve your brand goals & unite your audiences—wherever they may be. We design experiences that position our client's brand as priority in their audience's hearts & minds forever, swaying & staying customer preference toward their brand through strategic creative & advanced digital solutions.For more, visit ThisIsSpiro.com.

www.ThisIsSpiro.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201931/Spiro_Experience_Brand_Gravity.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091294/SPIRO_FullColor_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Spiro

Also from this source

Global Brand Experience Agency Spiro™ CMO Speaks About Future of Industry, Bonding Brands & Their Customers in New Campaign

Spiro™ Enthüllt Mit Dem Neuesten n⋅Spiro™-Theme „Beyond the Room", Wie Marken Einflussreiche Verbraucher-Communities Aufbauen Können

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.