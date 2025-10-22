Global Call for Entries: 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership to Honor Product and Service Achievements

Globee Awards

Globee Awards

Oct 22, 2025

Honoring leadership excellence in innovation, execution, and impact across all industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based business awards programs, have announced the Call for Entries for the 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership. This global program invites organizations from all industries, sectors, and regions to submit nominations showcasing outstanding leadership in products and services.

Submit your entries now: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

The awards recognize individuals, teams, and organizations whose leadership in developing, launching, or scaling products and services has made a measurable impact—whether at a local, regional, or global level.

Winners are selected solely based on average scores provided by independent industry experts and peers from around the world. All judging is transparent, data-driven, and free from sponsorship influence or internal selection.

About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

