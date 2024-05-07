Global call for entries announced for 2024 Garmin Health Awards

Fourth annual awards program recognizes the world's most innovative solutions that successfully integrate Garmin wearable technology into health and wellness programs

OLATHE, Kan., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced a global call for entries for its 2024 Garmin Health Awards, celebrating the world's most innovative solutions that successfully leverage the power of Garmin technology into health and wellness programs. This year, Garmin will unveil a refreshed format for the Garmin Health Summit, plus a new, streamlined application process that means all applicants will now apply for only one award category: the Garmin Health Award. Also new this year, two different panels of judges will evaluate entries – one made up of industry experts and the other of Summit attendees. Both the Expert's Choice Garmin Health Award and the People's Choice Garmin Health Award winners will be announced at the Garmin Health Summit on September 25 in Prague and will receive Garmin wearables worth up to $10,000.

Applications for the 2024 Garmin Health Awards will be accepted from May 7 through May 31.

"This year, Garmin Health is celebrating its 10th anniversary and we are thrilled to look back at how much we have grown over the years. One of our biggest accomplishments is the Garmin Health Awards, which have become one of the most coveted honors in the industry. Every year, we look forward to seeing the innovative solutions that leading providers submit and we are excited to continue advancing wellness initiatives all over the world through these prestigious awards."

—Jörn Watzke, Senior Director Garmin Health

To be considered for the 2024 Garmin Health Awards, solutions or research projects should be established and active, and must use Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers or smart scales. The submissions should also be aligned with Garmin Health's key areas of focus:

Health Care & Research: University-level research, clinical trials, patient monitoring, digital therapeutics, rehabilitation, and prevention or other health care and research-related initiatives

Applications will be accepted from May 7 through May 31, 2024. Each submission will be evaluated on customer benefit, scalability, uniqueness, innovation and performance. In June, finalists will be notified and invited to present their solution in person at the 2024 Garmin Health Summit. Expert judges and Summit attendees will evaluate the solutions and programs during the event, and all winners will be announced that evening. Click here for program details and application instructions.

VIDEO: Learn more about the Garmin Health Awards here and take a look at last year's Garmin Health Summit here.

