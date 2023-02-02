Global Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Report to 2031: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

The report provides revenue of the global cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market from 2022 to 2031.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market. Key players operating in the global cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global cardiovascular diagnostic & monitoring devices market profiled in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

5. Key Insights

5.1. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate

5.2. Key Product/Brand Analysis

5.3. Smart wearable devices in cardiovascular care: where we are and how to move forward

5.4. Value Chain Analysis

5.5. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)

6. Global Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2031

6.3.1. ECG Devices

6.3.1.1. Resting ECG Devices

6.3.1.2. Stress ECG Devices

6.3.2. Holter Monitors

6.3.3. Event Monitors

6.3.4. Implantable Loop Recorders

6.3.5. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

7. Global Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Clinics

7.3.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

8. Global Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9. North America Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Latin America Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa Cardiovascular Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

14.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2021

14.3. Competitive Business Strategies

14.4. Company Profiles

