Global Citizen Solutions launches Global Atlas of Risk and Readiness 2026

Size no longer guarantees security: new global ranking puts Switzerland and Singapore above US and UK

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Citizen Solutions ("GCS"), a leading residency and citizenship planning advisory firm, through its Global Intelligence Unit, has released the Global Atlas of Risk and Readiness 2026 (GARR), a new benchmarking framework assessing how effectively countries combine structural stability with long-term growth capacity across 85 jurisdictions.

The report introduces a dual-lens framework integrating risk exposure and forward-looking readiness, offering investors a structured basis for evaluating where capital is most likely to remain protected while compounding over time.

Top 5: Institutional strength defines global leadership

Switzerland

Germany

Singapore

Ireland

Finland

These countries combine low structural risk with advanced readiness, including strong rule of law, innovation ecosystems, and deep capital markets. Europe dominates the upper tier, reflecting the premium placed on regulatory predictability, institutional depth, and regional integration. Switzerland leads on innovation and economic complexity; Germany tops the readiness ranking across the full dataset, reflecting industrial depth and human capital unmatched in the region.

The US paradox: world-leading readiness, structural risk drag

The United States presents the report's most analytically striking case. It scores close to 90 on readiness — near the global frontier — reflecting deep innovation ecosystems, world-leading capital markets, and technological leadership. Yet it ranks only 24th overall. The report identifies the drivers as structural rather than cyclical: elevated public debt, political polarisation introducing regulatory unpredictability, and financial market sensitivity. High income and technological leadership, the data shows, do not automatically translate into balanced resilience.

Singapore: the scale argument, reversed

Singapore stands out as Asia's only top-tier performer, ranking 3rd overall with a score of 92.60 demonstrating how strategic positioning and institutional coherence can compensate for limited scale. Singapore records the lowest risk score of any country in the dataset while ranking 11th globally on readiness, with the report classifying it as a global node of capital, innovation, and connectivity — a designation shared by no other Asian economy.

The UK holds, but faces headwinds

The United Kingdom ranks 21st globally with an overall score of 88.68. Classified as 'Advanced and Stable', it retains deep capital markets and strong institutional foundations, but neighbour Ireland's 4th-place finish illustrates the premium the data places on deep regional integration and governance consistency — qualities the UK will need to demonstrate more fully to close the readiness gap.

"In today's global economy, capital flows to resilience, and the data shows that institutional strength, not size, is the defining factor behind sustainable investment performance," said Patricia Casaburi, CEO of Global Citizen Solutions.

The full GARR report is available at globalcitizensolutions.com.

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SOURCE Global Citizen Solutions