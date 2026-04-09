Global Clean Energy Inc. (GCEI) Accelerates AI Division Growth with Flamelit Acquisition and Disaster Intelligence Initiative

HOUSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI), a leader in sustainable energy and innovation, today announced significant strategic progress in its AI Division, marking a pivotal step in transforming cutting-edge artificial intelligence into deployable solutions for energy, healthcare, emergency response, and climate resilience markets.

Strategic Acquisition Positions GCEI as AI Delivery Leader

GCEI has completed the acquisition of Flamelit Consulting LLC, a proven AI and data science consultancy with established expertise across GCEI's core verticals. Flamelit's track record of successful AI implementations provides immediate revenue generation and serves as the operational foundation for GCEI's broader AI product strategy.

"Flamelit's principle that AI must deliver real-world results aligns perfectly with our execution-focused approach," said Dr. Earl Azimov, GCEI President. "This acquisition gives us proven delivery expertise, strategic customer relationships, and a clear path to scale AI solutions across multiple high-value markets."

Disaster Intelligence Initiative: Real-Time Predictive Solutions

Building on Flamelit's delivery expertise, GCEI's AI Division has launched a Disaster Intelligence Initiative focused on delivering real-time predictive analytics for disaster preparedness and response. The initiative addresses three critical gaps in current disaster management:

Predictive Wildfire Intelligence: 72-hour advance detection combining satellite imagery, weather patterns, and terrain analysis Flood Risk Forecasting: Real-time inundation modeling with 15-minute refresh cycles Resource Optimization: AI-driven allocation of first responders, equipment, and evacuation routes

The initiative has completed initial customer validation with municipal emergency management agencies and is entering production deployments Q2 2026.

Clear Path to Revenue and Scale

GCEI's AI Division strategy combines three revenue engines working in parallel:

1. Professional Services (Immediate Revenue)

Flamelit's established practice delivers custom AI implementations for energy utilities, healthcare systems, and government agencies generating cash flow to fuel product development.

2. SaaS Products (Recurring Revenue)

Licensable disaster intelligence platform and related vertical solutions targeting $2.7B addressable market in public safety and climate resilience software.

3. Strategic Ecosystem (Scale Revenue)

Partnerships with system integrators, federal contract vehicles, and reseller networks to reach enterprise and government customers at scale.

Why GCEI's Approach Wins

Unlike pure-play AI startups chasing hype, GCEI combines:

Proven Delivery Expertise: Flamelit's 90%+ project success rate across commercial deployments

Flamelit's 90%+ project success rate across commercial deployments Industry-Specific Domain Knowledge: Deep understanding of energy, healthcare, emergency response use cases

Deep understanding of energy, healthcare, emergency response use cases Go-to-Market Infrastructure – Existing federal, state, and commercial channels ready for AI solutions

2026 Milestones Delivering Shareholder Value

Q2 2026: Disaster Intelligence production launch with 3 initial municipal customers; Flamelit services at 85% capacity

Q3 2026: First federal contract vehicle qualification; Disaster Intelligence v2.0 with integrated climate risk modeling

Q4 2026: Additional vertical product launches (Energy Grid Optimization, Healthcare Resource Allocation)

2027: Scalable growth through combined services + SaaS model

Market Opportunity Ripe for Execution

GCEI targets three high-growth intersections:

$2.7B Public Safety Software Market (15% CAGR 1 ): Disaster Intelligence directly addresses FEMA's priority gaps

(15% CAGR ): Disaster Intelligence directly addresses FEMA's priority gaps $5.1 2 Energy AI Market: $5.1B in 2025, projected to reach $22.2B by 2033 (20.4% CAGR): Grid optimization, renewable forecasting, demand response

$5.1B in 2025, projected to reach $22.2B by 2033 (20.4% CAGR): Grid optimization, renewable forecasting, demand response $15.8B3 Climate Resilience Market: 15.8B in 2024, projected to reach $40.5B by 2033 (12.5% CAGR): Government and insurance sectors seeking predictive analytics

"This isn't theoretical AI," continued Dr. Azimov. "We're building solutions that save lives, optimize critical infrastructure, and deliver measurable ROI to customers. With Flamelit's delivery engine and GCEI's capital, we have the platform to execute at scale."

About Global Clean Energy, Inc. (GCEI)

Global Clean Energy drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1 https://www.researchandmarkets.com/report/public-safety-software-market

2 https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/climate-resilient-technologies-market-size-2026-5nqsc/

3 https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/climate-resilient-technologies-market-size-2026-5nqsc/

SOURCE Global Clean Energy Inc.