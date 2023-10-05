Global Climate-Risk Coverage Platform, Arbol, Signs 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for global climate-risk coverage platform and fintech company, Arbol.

5W will be responsible for positioning the company as an industry-leading parametric insurance provider and insurtech platform that provides solutions for companies impacted by climate risk or extreme weather. In tandem with this, 5W has been tasked with establishing Arbol's offering as an essential product for farmers and those in the alternative/renewable energy space.

The company is empowering organizations across industries, including agriculture and renewable energy, to achieve financial climate resilience and thus build a more sustainable future. In 2022, Arbol's parametric reinsurance solution in the state of Florida delivered one of the first payouts for Hurricane Ian, just three weeks after the storm departed.

"Extreme weather events and climate change challenges are increasingly impacting communities, individuals, and business operations. At a time when these events are growing more frequent and intense, Arbol helps reduce the financial impact of climate risk and weather on businesses by bringing efficiency, transparency, and scale to climate-risk management through data, blockchain, and an AI-powered pricing platform," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We are thrilled to work with Arbol to position the company and its executives as innovators in the climate change, insurance, reinsurance, ESG, blockchain, and AI ecosystems."

Since partnering with Arbol, 5W has focused on elevating the company through angles that speak to current and pressing matters related to insurance and climate issues, in addition to data and technology, through expert commentary, bylines, company announcements, and case studies. The agency has also led several successful and well-covered announcements for Arbol, including key insurance and blockchain partnerships, payout announcements, and new hires.

About Arbol

Arbol is a global climate-risk coverage platform and fintech company offering full-service solutions for any business looking to analyze, manage, and transfer climate risk. Arbol's products offer parametric coverage based on objective data triggers rather than a subjective loss assessment. Arbol's key differentiator versus traditional insurtech, or climate-analytics platforms, is the complete ecosystem it has built to address climate risk. This ecosystem includes a massive, climate-data infrastructure, scalable product development, automated, instant pricing–using an artificial intelligence underwriter–blockchain-powered operational efficiencies, and non-traditional risk capacity bringing capital from non-insurance sources. By combining all these factors, Arbol brings scale, transparency, and efficiency to parametric coverage in stark contrast to the oligopoly of reinsurers currently dominating the climate-risk insurance space.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

