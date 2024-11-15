Global Conference for Israel Inspires with Themes of Resilience and Hope

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish National Fund-USA officially opened its Global Conference for Israel on Friday, November 15. Over 2,500 attendees gathered at the Hilton Anatole for the opening plenary, "We Choose Life: Rebuilding and Reimagining Israel's North and South."

Jewish National Fund-USA CEO, Russell F. Robinson, addresses the Global Conference for Israel Opening Plenary (Credit: Jim Woods Photography) The Special in Uniform band perform at the Global Conference for Israel Opening Plenary (Credit: Jim Woods Photography)

In her opening remarks, newly elected Jewish National Fund-USA President Deb Zaluda stated, "When we come together, we are unstoppable. Indeed, one of the greatest things about Jewish National Fund-USA is that we're not about Right or Left, red or blue, we're about the land and the people of Israel." Zaluda also echoed the conference's message of hope and resilience as speakers reflected on recent hardships while envisioning a bright future for Israel.

Conference Co-chair Michael Miller added, "5784 was a horrific year all around the world. You – we – came together urgently to fight antisemitism and to support our brethren in Israel. Jewish National Fund-USA immediately started providing emergency relief, as well as monthly volunteer missions and community events. Together, we're building a future that will have a lasting impact for generations to come."

During the opening event, Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson reflected on the events of October 7 and the organization's immediate and steadfast response, remarking, "The stories that will be written about October 7 will be about the over 1,200 people who were murdered, raped, and massacred… yet the stories should also be about the bravery of the 60,000 people in the Israel envelope and the 120,000 people in the north who had to leave their homes and became refugees in their own land. Through a fog of death and war, they rose to the occasion."

Among the presenters were influential Israeli leaders, such as Michal Uziyahu, Mayor of Eshkol, a region devastated by Hamas terror, and Nisan Zeevi, Commander of the Emergency Squad of Kfar Giladi, a community targeted by Hezbollah.

Uziyahu inspired the audience by highlighting the strength of the Israeli people, saying, "When confronted with such darkness, we face a crucial choice. We can passively watch as history unfolds around us, or we can actively choose to shape it. By choosing life, light, and hope, we follow in the footsteps of generations before us… who refused to be merely victims of circumstance." Zeevi added that despite the challenges, he was "Precisely where I belong; doing my life's work," speaking to the enduring connection between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora.

The event also featured remarks from alums of Jewish National Fund-USA's Alexander Muss High School in Israel, who shared personal stories of growth and identity. One student, Izzy Sussman, movingly described her experience, stating, "Muss not only taught me about Judaism, it also taught me what it truly means to be a Jew. I not only feel more connected to my people and land, but the experience woke me up and helped me understand how to enjoy my Jewishness, how to be proud of it, and how to expand my Jewish community in my hometown of Park City."

Additionally, musical performances by Jewish National Fund-USA's Special in Uniform Band brought the audience to a tearful standing ovation, showcasing the organization's dedication to inclusivity and unity.

Jewish National Fund-USA's "Build Together" and "Reimagine" strategies were also highlighted during the opening plenary, as the organization leads reconstruction efforts across Israel's North and South. "We don't just show up; we stay," Uziyahu reminded the audience, emphasizing Jewish National Fund-USA's 124-year commitment to the land and people of Israel.

Special guests, including the Honorable Livia Link-Raviv, Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest, KKL-JNF leaders from around the world, local community leaders, high school and college students, college professors, rabbis, and many others are attending the four-day event.

For more information, visit jnf.org/global.

Media Contact:

Stefan Oberman

212-879-9305 x222

[email protected]

SOURCE Jewish National Fund-USA