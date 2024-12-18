Global Defense Executive Joe Shepherd Joins Guidehouse

Shepherd brings extensive expertise in weapons systems engineering to drive growth across the firm's U.S. Department of Defense services business

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has welcomed global defense sector executive Joe Shepherd to the firm as a partner. In his role, he will spearhead initiatives aimed at expanding Guidehouse's footprint across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), fostering partnerships and delivering cutting-edge services to address the evolving needs of the nation's military and defense institutions.

Shepherd brings over 25 years of experience supporting federal defense clients and the defense industrial base, further strengthening Guidehouse's commitment to delivering innovative engineering approaches to the DoD. His background spans industry, government service, and university affiliated research laboratories with a focus on solving complex engineering challenges across a portfolio of weapon systems.

"Joe Shepherd is a transformational leader whose insights and experience will be invaluable as we continue to support mission-critical projects for the DoD," said John Saad, President of Guidehouse. "Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in implementing strategies that enhance key capabilities while fostering innovation and collaboration across agencies. His strategic vision and dedication to the mission align perfectly with our focus on delivering tailored outcomes that drive measurable and impactful mission results for our defense clients."

Previously, Shepherd was the VP of the Engineering Solutions line of business at a global management and technology consulting firm, where he provided strategic direction to the firm's portfolio of engineering solutions and rapid prototyping investments, while also shaping its long-term growth strategies for engineering and science. During his career, he has served as the chief engineer on several major weapon system programs and served in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence specialist.

"I am thrilled to join Guidehouse at such an exciting time of growth and innovation," said Shepherd. "The challenges facing the defense sector require fresh perspectives and forward-thinking approaches, and I look forward to contributing to Guidehouse's efforts to deliver impactful results to our nation's military and defense organizations."

Guidehouse has a long-standing reputation as a trusted advisor to the DoD, delivering solutions in areas such as cybersecurity, logistics, and digital transformation. Shepherd's addition to the team reinforces the firm's commitment to supporting the DoD's mission and advancing its strategic objectives.

