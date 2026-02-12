Survey: Nearly 50% of hospitals aren't ready to implement AI at scale

Guidehouse-HIMSS analysis finds a lack of operational readiness for AI due to "execution paralysis," despite widespread investments

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While most hospitals and health systems are investing in AI solutions, nearly half of executives feel their organizations are not operationally ready to deploy the technology at scale, according to a new survey analysis by Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm.

These findings are published in Guidehouse's 2026 Healthcare AI Trends report, which is based on a survey of 50 qualified healthcare leaders conducted by HIMSS. The survey found that 78% of health systems are currently engaged in AI projects, yet only 52% feel operationally ready to implement them.

This gap highlights the complexity of AI execution in healthcare, an industry in which data quality and governance are often inconsistent, cybersecurity risk is high, and achieving staff alignment can be a challenge. As organizations move from generative AI to more agentic workflows, leaders will need to define a cohesive, systemwide AI strategy, redesign roles for an AI-augmented workforce, and strengthen governance for both data and the AI agents that rely on it.

"Healthcare is ahead of other industries in deploying AI with point solutions, but many leaders are struggling to articulate a cohesive enterprise-wide strategy," said Erik Barnett, Guidehouse Partner and Payer/Provider Technology Leader. "This must be a priority for the entire C-suite—not just the CIO. Provider organizations need to identify the changes needed in their workforce, infrastructure, and processes to get the most value from both current and future AI investments."

Leaders cited a number of anxieties and obstacles in implementing AI effectively:

48% are concerned about cybersecurity and data privacy

48% point to limited budget or competing financial priorities

42% said they're worried about data quality, standardization, availability, or governance

36% lack the internal expertise, leadership alignment, or strategic vision to deploy AI at scale

The report highlights key actions providers can take to overcome a plague of "execution paralysis" that is challenging implementation and threatening return on investment.

Guidehouse's Health segment serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Backed by a track record of modernizing healthcare services, finances, and operations, the firm takes a comprehensive approach to solving interconnected industry challenges.

