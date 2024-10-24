Global Design Initiative for Refugee Children (GDIRC) Receives $100,000 Grant to Create Portable Play for Refugee Children

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Design Initiative for Refugee Children (GDIRC) is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its mission to support refugee children. Thanks to a generous $100,000 grant from the Schooner Foundation, GDIRC will develop innovative Portable Play prototypes designed to bring joy and educational opportunities to children in challenging and temporary living conditions. The grant will enable the team of design volunteers to advance its innovative Portable Play initiative, which aims to create a versatile and durable play solution for children living in refugee camps and other precarious environments. This initiative is crucial in providing a sense of normalcy, safety, and developmental stimulation during the children's formative years.

GDIRC is a knowledge community within the Boston Society for Architecture (BSA), comprising dedicated designers who volunteer their expertise to address the needs of displaced and refugee children. Since its inception in 2016, GDIRC has garnered recognition for its impactful work, receiving the prestigious American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2020 Collaborative Achievement Award. The organization's efforts are further supported by the Boston Society of Landscape Architects (BSLA).

"Providing support to the Portable Play Initiative is an exciting way for the Schooner Foundation to address our foundational principles in an impactful way. GDIRC unlocks the power of play to reinforce children's basic rights to health, education and dignity, even in the most difficult situations," Julia Pettengill, Executive Director, Schooner Foundation.

With the support of the grant, GDIRC is poised to accelerate the development of the Portable Play prototypes and expand its reach to more children in need. The organization is committed to fostering an environment where every child, regardless of his or her circumstances, can thrive and play.

