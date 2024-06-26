Global Digital Economy Conference 2024: Strengthening 'Five Major Platforms' to Highlight July 2-5 Event

BEIJING, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on The Global Digital Economy Conference 2024:

The Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC) 2024 will be held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing from July 2 to 5, 2024. On the morning of June 21, the conference's organizing committee held a news conference at the news conference hall of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Beijing Municipal People's Government. Leaders of the conference's hosts and organizers attended the news conference.

Approved by the State Council, the conference is themed "Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence, Sharing a New Digital Future." The conference will be hosted by the Beijing Municipal People's Government and the Cyberspace Administration of China and organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, the Beijing Municipal Administration of Government Services and Data Management, the Lhasa Municipal People's Government, the Chaoyang District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the China Association of Communication Enterprises, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, and the Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

At the news conference, Pan Feng, a member of the Leading Party Members Group of the Beijing Bureau of Economy and Information Technology and deputy director of the bureau, pointed out that the conference will build on the successful experience of the previous three GDECs and adhere to the principle of frugality, pragmatism, and innovation to bring guests a better experience through upgrading and innovative measures. He stated that "five major platforms" would be strengthened to showcase the conference's highlights.

Highlight One: To build a solid international cooperation platform to expand the "circle of friends" of global digital economy partner cities

Last year, Beijing and 18 international cities jointly launched the Global Digital Economy Partner City Cooperation Initiative. More new global digital economy partner cities will be involved in the initiative at the conference. In addition, the Middle East Digital Economy Development Forum of the GDEC 2024 was successfully held in the United Arab Emirates on May 28, which indicates that the conference will initiate further cooperation with domestic and foreign cities to jointly create an "outbound innovation service base for Beijing-based digital economy enterprises."

Highlight Two: To build a solid collaborative development platform to bridge the digital divide by upgrading services, expanding capacity, and collecting suggestions

As a leading city in the digital economy, Beijing has played an important role in the conference. The conference featured a special forum called "Face-to-Face Dialogue on Digital Economy between East and West China" to discuss how to deepen regional digital cooperation between Beijing and Xizang, Beijing and Inner Mongolia, and Beijing and Xinjiang. Meanwhile, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Think Tank Forum will also offer suggestions for the coordinated development of the digital economy in the three regions.

Highlight Three: To build a solid technological innovation platform to greatly improve the conference's scale and make it more international

The New Technology and Product Release Zone are among the new features of this year's conference. Numerous cutting-edge technologies and products will make their debut at the conference. The conference will feature six high-level forums and over forty thematic subforums, delving into various hot topics such as Internet 3.0, data elements, digital governance, and intelligent computing power. The parallel event "Digital Night" will offer attendees an audio-visual feast of technology and art using artificial intelligence technology.

Highlight Four: To build a solid industrial development platform to strive for the integration of the digital and real economy

The GDEC has always been committed to building a communication platform for enterprises, actively promoting cooperation and exchanges within the industry. It is reported that the number of enterprises participating in this conference will reach a new high. In addition, the conference will continue to release the White Paper on the Global Digital Economy to create a global wind vane regarding policymaking, the latest technology, industry trends, and application models in the digital economy.

Highlight Five: To build a solid interactive platform to better meet public needs by combining digitalization and artificial intelligence

The conference's parallel events aim to further expand the influence of the conference. For example, a meta-universe product experience event will be launched during "Beijing Digital Economy Experience Week" for the first time, and a special experience route called "Have Fun in Digital Beijing" will be unveiled. The main event will also feature the Digital Economy Immersive Experience Zone. By providing more interactive scenarios and allowing more visitors to experience digital scenarios, the conference will help stimulate the vitality and unleash the potential of digital consumption.

Besides, Shu Bilei, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Chaoyang District Committee and deputy head of Beijing's Chaoyang District, Zhao Junsheng, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Communication Enterprises, and Xu Pengfei, deputy secretary-general of the Lhasa Municipal People's Government provided an overview on the preparations for the various sections of the conference, focusing on venue support and the development of the local digital economy. This included updates on the progress of the Lhasa sub-venue preparations and the local digital economy's development status.

Standing at a new starting point, the GDEC 2024 will bring the global digital economy cooperation to a new level, inject new impetus into building a community with a shared future for mankind, advance high-quality, sustainable development, and create a promising future for the development of the digital economy with all related parties. Guests from all over the world are welcome to participate in this unmissable event of the digital economy!

SOURCE China.org.cn