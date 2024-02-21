Global Excel Management Modernizes Claims Experience with Appian Connected Claims

News provided by

Appian

21 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Claims portal and First Notice of Loss process deployed in less than 12 weeks

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel) has selected Appian and the Appian Connected Claims Solution to enhance Global Excel's insurance claims processes. Global Excel is a leading health insurance claims management company offering a complete range of risk mitigation, cost containment, claims management, and medical assistance services to clients around the world. With Appian Connected Claims, Global Excel will modernize operations and optimize claims processes using the solution's data integration, AI, and process automation capabilities.

Continue Reading
Global Excel Management Inc. has selected the Appian Connected Claims Solution to enhance Global Excel’s insurance claims processes using the solution’s data integration, AI, and process automation capabilities.
Global Excel Management Inc. has selected the Appian Connected Claims Solution to enhance Global Excel’s insurance claims processes using the solution’s data integration, AI, and process automation capabilities.

Through this intelligent and connected approach to claims management, Global Excel Management aims to further expedite claim settlements, reduce costs, and enhance the customer experience. Using Appian's adaptable workflows, Global Excel successfully implemented a claims portal and First Notice of Loss (FNOL) intake process in less than 12 weeks. Connected Claims also provides business users with the capability to configure workflows without IT intervention, facilitating a swift onboarding process for new institutions and policies. In the next phase of the project, Global Excel will focus on the adjudication of the entire claim process.

"As a worldwide expert providing a comprehensive range of healthcare risk management solutions, we needed a partner who could help us navigate the technological intricacies of our industry with heightened efficiency, while maintaining a commitment to operational excellence and client-centric service," said, Kelly Maurice, VP of Digital Solutions, Global Excel Management. "With Connected Claims our goal is to unify and extend data, optimize our first notice of loss and claims intake, and accelerate the entire claims process."

Top benefits of the Appian Connected Claims solution include:

  • Connected data and systems. Unlock a 360-degree view that extends the value of claims software such as Guidewire, Amazon Connect, and Salesforce.
  • Accelerated time to settlement. Automate claims processes to improve data quality, reduce claims leakage, and increase straight-through processing.
  • Delivery of a seamless customer experience. Create a total experience that spans web and mobile devices for customers, employees, and partners.
  • Improved fraud management. Enhance fraud detection capabilities to prevent payouts on suspicious claims or initiate Special Investigation Unit (SIU) referrals for further investigation.

"The era of prolonged, cost-prohibitive modernization projects is behind us," said Sanat Joshi, Executive Vice President, Product and Innovations at Appian. "Insurance companies need technology that helps them adapt and evolve quickly. Appian's integration of people, automation, AI, and data in unified workflows, delivered at low-code speed, means insurers can imbue transparency and efficiency into their claims environment. We are excited to support GEM on their transformation journey."

To learn more about Appian Connected Claims, visit: https://ap.pn/42HKRsd.

About Appian
Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com.

Follow AppianLinkedIn, Twitter.
Follow Appian UK: LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Global Excel
Global Excel Management Inc. (globalexcel.com) is a full-service provider of global healthcare risk management solutions. Global Excel, together with its subsidiaries based in Canada, USA, Mexico, Europe, Africa, and Asia, offers a complete range of risk mitigation, cost containment, claims management and medical assistance services to over 360 international clients located in more than 90 countries around the world. As a group, Global Excel will manage approximately 360,000 inpatient, outpatient and non-medical cases per year and processes in excess of $1.9B USD in healthcare claims annually.

SOURCE Appian

Also from this source

Appian genoemd als leader in Everest Group's Low-code Technology Providers in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

Appian genoemd als leader in Everest Group's Low-code Technology Providers in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) kondigde vandaag aan dat het is benoemd tot Leader in Everest Group insurance technology rapport, Low-code Technology Providers ...
Appian wird als führend im Everest Group Low-code Technology Providers in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 eingestuft

Appian wird als führend im Everest Group Low-code Technology Providers in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 eingestuft

Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) wird im Everest Group Insurance Technology Report Low-code Technology Providers in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 als...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.