Global Excel Management Modernizes Claims Experience with Appian Connected Claims

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel) has selected Appian and the Appian Connected Claims Solution to enhance Global Excel's insurance claims processes. Global Excel is a leading health insurance claims management company offering a complete range of risk mitigation, cost containment, claims management, and medical assistance services to clients around the world. With Appian Connected Claims, Global Excel will modernize operations and optimize claims processes using the solution's data integration, AI, and process automation capabilities.

Through this intelligent and connected approach to claims management , Global Excel Management aims to further expedite claim settlements, reduce costs, and enhance the customer experience. Using Appian's adaptable workflows, Global Excel successfully implemented a claims portal and First Notice of Loss (FNOL) intake process in less than 12 weeks. Connected Claims also provides business users with the capability to configure workflows without IT intervention, facilitating a swift onboarding process for new institutions and policies. In the next phase of the project, Global Excel will focus on the adjudication of the entire claim process.

"As a worldwide expert providing a comprehensive range of healthcare risk management solutions, we needed a partner who could help us navigate the technological intricacies of our industry with heightened efficiency, while maintaining a commitment to operational excellence and client-centric service," said, Kelly Maurice, VP of Digital Solutions, Global Excel Management. "With Connected Claims our goal is to unify and extend data, optimize our first notice of loss and claims intake, and accelerate the entire claims process."

Top benefits of the Appian Connected Claims solution include:

Connected data and systems. Unlock a 360-degree view that extends the value of claims software such as Guidewire, Amazon Connect, and Salesforce.

Unlock a 360-degree view that extends the value of claims software such as Guidewire, Amazon Connect, and Salesforce. Accelerated time to settlement. Automate claims processes to improve data quality, reduce claims leakage, and increase straight-through processing.

Automate claims processes to improve data quality, reduce claims leakage, and increase straight-through processing. Delivery of a seamless customer experience. Create a total experience that spans web and mobile devices for customers, employees, and partners.

Create a total experience that spans web and mobile devices for customers, employees, and partners. Improved fraud management. Enhance fraud detection capabilities to prevent payouts on suspicious claims or initiate Special Investigation Unit (SIU) referrals for further investigation.

"The era of prolonged, cost-prohibitive modernization projects is behind us," said Sanat Joshi, Executive Vice President, Product and Innovations at Appian. "Insurance companies need technology that helps them adapt and evolve quickly. Appian's integration of people, automation, AI, and data in unified workflows, delivered at low-code speed, means insurers can imbue transparency and efficiency into their claims environment. We are excited to support GEM on their transformation journey."

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com .

About Global Excel

Global Excel Management Inc. (globalexcel.com) is a full-service provider of global healthcare risk management solutions. Global Excel, together with its subsidiaries based in Canada, USA, Mexico, Europe, Africa, and Asia, offers a complete range of risk mitigation, cost containment, claims management and medical assistance services to over 360 international clients located in more than 90 countries around the world. As a group, Global Excel will manage approximately 360,000 inpatient, outpatient and non-medical cases per year and processes in excess of $1.9B USD in healthcare claims annually.

