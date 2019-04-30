Global Experiences Joins AIFS To Expand International Internships For Students

"We are thrilled that Global Experiences has joined the AIFS family," said William L. Gertz, Chairman & CEO of AIFS. "This union will open up more opportunities for college students to enhance their career opportunities by getting real world experience at a wide variety of companies and organizations."

Global Experiences will retain its name, its location in Annapolis, MD, as well as its management and staff. It currently has 37 staff in 12 locations and 8,000 alumni. College students receive one-on-one career readiness coaching and are matched with a customized internship in their chosen fields, such as art, communications, business, fashion, engineering, hospitality, and film.

Emily Merson, Global Experiences Co-Founder & CEO, said, "For over 18 years we have changed the lives of thousands of students through our highly customized international internship and study abroad programs. We are excited to be able to expand access and opportunity for more students in the future through our new role within the family of AIFS organizations."

Founded in 1964, AIFS is one of the oldest and largest cultural exchange organizations in the world. With offices in 6 countries, AIFS organizes cultural exchange programs for more than 50,000 participants each year. Programs include college study abroad, international au pair placement, international camp counselor placement, gifted education, high school study/travel and insurance services. Since 1964 more than 1.5 million students and teachers have participated in AIFS programs worldwide.

SOURCE American Institute For Foreign Study

