Global Franchise Magazine Names FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Best Communications & Signage Franchise" in Global Franchise Awards 2021

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands announced today that FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, has been named the Best Communications & Signage Franchise in Global Franchise magazine's Global Franchise Awards 2021. This is the third consecutive year that FASTSIGNS has received this recognition.

"We are thrilled to once again receive this prestigious honor from Global Franchise Magazine. The last 12 months have been challenging, and I am incredibly proud of how our support center team and network of franchisees united to ensure that the FASTSIGNS brand would emerge stronger than ever," said Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands, a newly formed corporate umbrella set to focus on operating and growing service-oriented franchises. "At FASTSIGNS, we continue to seek ways to increase our franchisees' profitability, create new products and services, excel in customer service, be the world-class leader in franchise support, and be the best example of excellence in our industry and across the franchising community. Being recognized as one of the most credible brands in franchising is a testament to the durability and strength of our franchise opportunity."

FASTSIGNS reported exceptional results in 2020, including the signing of over 31 franchise agreements in the U.S and Canada to develop new, co-branded, and conversion centers and the opening of more than 30 locations, including its first center in the Dominican Republic. Much of FASTSIGNS' success in 2020 can be credited to centers being deemed essential businesses, allowing franchisees to pivot their services to focus on serving their customers.

In 2021, FASTSIGNS is looking to sign at least 35 franchise agreements, targeting Southern California, the Midwest, New England, and along the Northeast Corridor. FASTSIGNS is particularly focused on its co-brand and conversion programs, which help existing business owners add a FASTSIGNS to their store or fully convert their business to a FASTSIGNS franchise. FASTSIGNS has helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, and more, diversify their product lines and services to meet the growing demand for signs, graphics, and visual communication solutions. Both the co-brand franchise opportunity and conversion can be started with only $15,000 down on the initial franchise fee.

FASTSIGNS is known in the industry for equipping its franchisees with tools vital to securing the ongoing success of each individual location. In addition to the brand's online FASTSIGNS University, FASTSIGNS partners with 1HUDDLE, a workforce-training platform that converts unique training content into science-backed, quick-burst training games that are proven to accelerate workforce productivity.

FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

For more information about Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com. To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About Propelled Brands®

Propelled Brands is the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® and NerdsToGo®. Focused on service-oriented franchises, the Propelled Brands team assists each brand in its portfolio to confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives.

Contact:

Nate Rubinstein

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Propelled Brands

Related Links

https://www.propelledbrands.com

