Propelled Brands Acquires Camp Bow Wow, Elevating the Prominent Franchisor to Over 1,300 Locations

Industry-leading pet services franchise brand joins portfolio with FASTSIGNS International, Inc., MY SALON Suite, and NerdsToGo

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, the premier multi-brand franchisor of FASTSIGNS® International Inc ., MY SALON Suite® and NerdsToGo® , announced today its acquisition of Camp Bow Wow® , a leading doggy day care and boarding franchise.

Camp Bow Wow

With the support of Propelled Brands private equity owners, LightBay Capital and Freeman Spogli , the acquisition provides Camp Bow Wow with the platform company's extensive resources. Propelled Brands has now grown its combined portfolio to over 1,300 locations, and will have a significant role in expanding Camp Bow Wow's presence and development.

"Camp Bow Wow is a proven franchise organization in the pet services industry, and it is a welcome addition into our family of brands," said Catherine Monson, President and CEO of Propelled Brands and former Chair of the International Franchise Association. "Camp Bow Wow and its dedication to aiding entrepreneurs in realizing their aspirations of small business ownership align seamlessly with the objectives of Propelled Brands. We look forward to cultivating the rapid growth and continued development that will benefit Camp Bow Wow customers, franchise owners and team members – and continue their mission of Making Dogs Happy."

Camp Bow Wow was founded in 2000 and is a key player in the rapidly growing pet services industry with over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. It is optimally positioned in an attractive market with over 95% of US pet owners now viewing pets as a member of their family, and driving spending on premium products that prioritize pet health and wellbeing. Additionally, dog ownership increased to 53% of US households, compared to 50% pre-pandemic, and resurgence in post-pandemic travel and return to office has driven greater need for dog day care and boarding solutions.

"With dog ownership up and strong demand for products and services to meet their needs, now is an ideal time for us to get into the pet services industry," said Monson. "We plan to grow this business with existing franchise owners and introduce the Camp Bow Wow brand to new potential franchise owners and customers."

Propelled Brands, including Camp Bow Wow, welcomed nearly 115 new franchisees into the business last year, and is positioned to continue an aggressive growth trajectory across its portfolio in 2024. The strategic acquisition of Camp Bow Wow will extend Propelled Brands' expertise in franchising to an entirely new vertical for the company as it grows its portfolio of premier service brands. The multi-brand franchisor offers extensive experience in growing both emerging and established franchise brands, and with an unrelenting focus on franchisee profitability, consistently achieves high franchisee satisfaction across its network.

"Joining the Propelled Brands family aligns with our ongoing strategy to provide outstanding support and growth opportunities to our franchise owners, and we look forward to leveraging Propelled Brands' franchise expertise to accelerate unit-level growth and dramatically expand our footprint across the country," said Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner. "Their excellence in franchising best practices will help us further improve unit-level economics and continue to increase franchise owner profitability, while delivering our mission of Making Dogs Happy to pups and pet parents across North America."

For more information about Camp Bow Wow or to learn about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.campbowwow.com/ or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About Camp Bow Wow®

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading franchise brand in the rapidly growing pet care industry with over 200 franchise locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and snooze the night away in a spacious individual cabin. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 15 consecutive years. Camp Bow Wow is part of Propelled Brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry.

About Propelled Brands®

Propelled Brands® is a multi-brand platform company dedicated to accelerating the growth of service-oriented businesses with an unrelenting focus on franchising best practices and franchisee profitability and satisfaction. We have a robust franchise business model that provides a clear growth trajectory for the unique position, purpose and momentum of each brand. While there are many paths to success, there's only one direction we know: forward. Our portfolio includes highly recognized and award winning brands: FASTSIGNS®, MY SALON Suite®, Camp Bow Wow® and NerdsToGo®. Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit propelledbrands.com or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE Propelled Brands