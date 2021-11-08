Global Grad Show unveils 150 game-changing ideas to change the world USA - English USA - English USA - English

3,681 graduates in 464 universities across 70 countries submitted entries making the 7th edition of Global Grad Show the largest to date

An Alexa with a heart; Next-generation disease decoding software; Self-healing construction materials and textiles; Robots that regenerate land and sea ecosystems; Steering wheels to monitor health; A wearable device for parents to bond with incubated babies; Smog-filtering cars; A ball that detects signs of life within a 5-meter radius

- Global Grad Show: The all-encompassing showcase of graduate projects

- Most promising solutions for complex environmental and social challenges revealed

- Students from 464 universities, including Harvard, Stanford and Oxford to local colleges in Bhutan, Jamaica and Congo submit ideas

- Programme complemented by startup development route, helping high potential solutions go to market

- Projects reflect collective concerns with mental and physical health, food supply, city living, ethics and community welfare

- Planet's future at forefront of global leaders and citizens' minds

- 150 projects from the world's brightest graduates shows path to help solve problems