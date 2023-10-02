Global Growth Catalyst Daniel Wilson Joins Buyers Edge Platform, Leading International Expansion

Daniel Wilson joins Buyers Edge Platform to lead European expansion initiatives.

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that highlights Buyers Edge Platform's commitment to expanding its global presence, the company is delighted to announce the addition of Daniel Wilson to its leadership team. Daniel will lead Buyers Edge Platform's expansion across the Eruopean continent delivering data and technology powered savings to Europe's diverse foodservice ecosystem, positioning the company as a dominant player on the global stage.

Daniel Wilson

Daniel has more than 24 years of experience working with GPO businesses and previously ran PSL, a UK & Ireland-based GPO, where he led the company through rapid growth and an eventual sale to Sodexo in 2016. Daniel spearheaded PSL's expansion into 6 additional European countries through a combination of both organic growth and acquisition, and subsequently served as CEO of Entegra Europe for more than 5 years.

Buyers Edge Platform CEO, John Davie, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's latest addition: "We welcome Daniel to Buyers Edge Platform as he takes on the pivotal role of orchestrating our global expansion. Daniel's exceptional track record in navigating international markets and nurturing strategic alliances perfectly aligns with our vision for Buyers Edge Platform's growth. With his expertise and guidance, we're confident in our ability to not only enter new markets but to establish a strong and enduring presence, delivering our innovative solutions to a diverse range of customers worldwide."

Daniel Wilson, commented, "I am deeply honored to join Buyers Edge Platform, a company known for its excellent service and trailblazing innovation. I am eager to collaborate with the exceptional teams already in place, driving our international expansion initiatives to unprecedented heights. Together, we will drive the growth of the Buyers Edge Platform's global footprint."

Daniel joins Co-Founders Patrik Waxin, Magnus Patrikson, and the rest of the Buyers Edge Platform Europe team who are already in place in the European office.

Wilson's appointment comes at a time of strategic planning and visionary development for Buyers Edge Platform. As the company's expansion unfolds across the European landscape, it is actively seeking partnerships with entities that resonate with its mission and values. With his leadership, the company aims to leverage its existing strengths to establish a strong presence in markets such as UK, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Greece, France, Italy, and Belgium.

Notably, Buyers Edge Platform is also seeking partnerships with 10 to 15 commercial entities, encompassing hotels, GPOs and Restaurant Programs as well as with new manufacturer partners who can strengthen their European value offerings. This approach underscores the company's dedication to fostering a comprehensive network that amplifies synergies and brings innovative solutions to a broad range of foodservice stakeholders.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading foodservice procurement platform providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. We connect entities throughout foodservice and empower them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. Visit BuyersEdgePlatform.com to learn more.

Contact:

Ryan Gerding

913-602-8531

366194@email4pr.com

SOURCE Buyers Edge Platform