Top CEOs, Physicians and Innovators: HIMSS26 Announces Speakers and Exclusive Executive Experience Line-up

AdventHealth's David Banks, Savannah Bananas' Tyler Gillum, AMA's John Whyte, MD, MPH and Lenox Hill Hospital's David Langer, MD Take the Stage at HIMSS26

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From exploring the modern innovations within the front lines of care to predicting the future of AI-driven healthcare, HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition , held March 9–12, 2026, is assembling one of its most dynamic leadership lineups to date. Hosted at the Venetian Expo & Conference Center in Las Vegas, the four-day conference will bring together global healthcare and technology leaders for an industry-defining program of executive dialogue, expansive educational programming, and experience-based thought leadership.

Speakers at the conference will include:

"Our HIMSS26 speaker lineup represents the best of industry leadership. These individuals are not just talking about change, but they are actively leading it," said Elli Riley, Vice President, HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition at Informa. "Whether shaping national healthcare policy, advancing clinical excellence, or building high-performance cultures, these speakers offer attendees unparalleled insight into what it takes to lead through disruption."

Executive Summit: A Strategic Forum for Senior Executive Leaders

Designed for healthcare C-suite leaders tasked with navigating the industry's most urgent decisions surrounding operational excellence and performance through strategic vision and planning, the HIMSS26 Executive Summit is an exclusive event offered to qualified* providers to engage with peers off the Expo floor in focused, meaningful dialogue. The Executive Summit delivers high-impact discussions, encourages trusted and confidential peer exchange, and enables direct access to the ideas and leaders redefining care delivery, digital transformation, and clinical innovation.

Within this exclusive experience, participants will connect with senior executives from health systems, payers, academic medical centers, and policy organizations to explore:

Applications where AI and data-driven decision-making are embedded into enterprise-wide operations

Next-generation care models that shift from volume to value and from episodic to continuous care

Leadership strategies for navigating complexity, culture change and technological disruption at scale

The HIMSS26 Executive Summit is made possible with support from sponsors, including Amazon Web Services, Ascom, AvaSure, CliniComp, Meditech, Neurealm, Philips, and VMware by Broadcom.

As a defining moment for the global health ecosystem, HIMSS26 serves as a critical nexus for strategy, innovation and partnership. "Expert insights, exceptional impact" underscores the conference's focus on translating technology into measurable outcomes.

Early registration for HIMSS26 ends on December 19. Conference passes can be purchased here .

For more information on the show, please visit www.himssconference.com/ .

*Qualified healthcare executives must be part of organizations designated as providers, payers, non-profits, government, pharma, associations, academic organizations, or other similar non-commercially based organizations. Market Suppliers are excluded.

