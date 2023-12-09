Global Incubation Innovation Forces Gather in Lingang for World Top-Performing Incubator Forum 2023

News provided by

2023 World Top-Performing Incubator Forum

09 Dec, 2023, 22:33 ET

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 5th to 6th, World Top-Performing Incubator Forum 2023 with the theme of "Innovation Incubates the Future" was held in Lingang New Area. Chen Jinshan, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee, Secretary of Party Working Committee of Lingang New Area, Director of Lingang Special Area Administration expressed during the opening ceremony that Lingang New Area is promoting the leadership of scientific and technological innovation, attracting top incubation institutions, venture capitals, and other global sci-tech resources, deepening high-level technological innovation incubation and cooperation, and accelerating the development of "City of Innovation and Entrepreneurship".

Yuan Guohua, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Lingang New Area, Secretary of the Party Committee, and Chairman of Lingang Group, Zhao Jian, Chief Engineer of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, Xi Lifeng, Member of the CPC SJTU Standing Committee, and Vice President of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Xu Tian, Genetics Chair Professor and Vice President at Westlake University, Ali Amin, Co-founder and CEO of UBI Global inaugurated this forum.

Wu Xiaohua, Deputy Secretary of Party Working Committee of Lingang New Area Administration and First-class Inspector of Lingang New Area, and Weng Kaining, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee and President of Lingang Group, along with leaders from top incubators, such as Lingang Science and Technology Investment, MiraclePlus Shanghai Alumni Center, ATLATL Center for Innovation & Research, PNP China, XNode, SIMIC InnoSpring, Casstar, AMl (Advanced Materials Incubator),Step Fund,P4 Precision Medicine Accelerator,CodeBase and Start-UpChile, jointly established the "International Innovation Synergy and Incubation Alliance" and released the "Cooperation Initiative of International Innovation Synergy and Incubation Alliance" to issue initiatives and proposals to all talents around the world.

SYNLINX launched its brand and contracted with its first settled enterprises and partners. "SYNLINX Semiconductor" and "SYNLINX Life Science and Technology" are established to empower the technology start-ups.

The First Batch of Proof-of-Concept Center for Frontier Technology released its First Group projects.Abundant top-level resources of both SJTU and Lingang Group are integrated to build a futuristic proof-of-concept center for frontier industrial technologies.

At the opening ceremony, Frederico Lourenco from Flagship Pioneering, Ali Amin from UBI Global,Handson Gilford from The Foundry, Xi Lifeng from SJTU and Xu Tian from Westlake University delivered keynote speeches one by one.

At the panel themed "Innovation Models and Challenges for Global Incubators", panelists believed that incubators, as a crucial innovation support system, have gained worldwide attention and application.

Furthermore, the specialized seminar "A Deep Dive into Key Metrics for Success","Innovation Incubation and Investment by Large Enterprises", "Capital Empowers Incubation for Life Science Industry" and "New Model for Advanced Incubation" were conducted.

This forum is hosted by Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Administration, Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality and Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) Co.,Ltd,organized by Shanghai Technology Innovation Center, Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group Technology Investment Co., Ltd, Stepholdings Co., Ltd, Co organized by Shanghai Business Incubation Association (STBIA).

Also from this source

Global Incubation Innovation Forces Gather in Lingang for World Top-Performing Incubator Forum 2023

Global Incubation Innovation Forces Gather in Lingang for World Top-Performing Incubator Forum 2023

From December 5th to 6th, World Top-Performing Incubator Forum 2023 with the theme of "Innovation Incubates the Future" was held in Lingang New Area. ...

Integrating Global Wisdom with a Blueprint for Scientific Innovation Incubation 2023 World Top-Performing Incubator Forum invites you for a journey together.

From December 5th to 6th, 2023 World Top-Performing Incubator Forum will be held in Lingang, Shanghai. With the theme of "Innovation Incubates the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.