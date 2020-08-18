Global Insurance Firm Lockton Continues Growth In Pittsburgh And Moves To New Space Downtown

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately-held insurance brokerage, opened their new, 8,000 square-foot, Class A commercial office space at One Oxford Centre in downtown Pittsburgh. The new office accommodates the firm's current growth modeling that shows a headcount increase of 30% each year, which they are on track to achieve by 2025.

"The city of Pittsburgh is historically known to have entrepreneurialism, growth and resilience in its DNA," said Michael Brodzinski, Senior Vice President and Market Leader of Lockton Pittsburgh. "Moving into our new office during a global crisis parallels these characteristics. Our story is one of organic growth and a commitment to our clients and the Pittsburgh business community. We are here to stay," Brodzinski added.

Since Lockton established itself in Pittsburgh in 2019, the firm has invested in local talent to advise its clients and engage with local stakeholders. In the community, the firm is involved with 412 Food Rescue, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and most recently raised over $5,500 for the Allegheny County Medical Society Foundation's COVID-19 Front Line Relief Fund. In addition, Senior Vice President Mark Weber founded DisruptHR Pittsburgh, a community of over 500 professionals with the shared mission of energizing, informing and empowering Human Resource and Business leaders.

"When our city and neighbors needed us the most, we were fortunate to have strong community partners like Lockton to lean on," said Jeremy Bonfini, CEO of The Allegheny County Medical Society. "With their support through donations raised, we were able to provide personal protective gear to frontline workers in nearly 100 healthcare facilities including the local county and city health clinics," Bonfini added.

Lockton Pittsburgh empowers organizations through the optimization of risk management and human capital strategies by offering data-driven, tailored plans to protect people, property, and reputations. With a strong entrepreneurial culture that is complemented by the scale and expertise of over 100 worldwide offices, Lockton offers something different in the insurance and consulting industry - local partners with the focus and freedom to do what's right for clients that can also draw on deep global resources to deliver the very best results.

ABOUT LOCKTON

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 11 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

To view and apply for open positions in Lockton's Pittsburgh office visit lockton.com/careers

