Steven Goldenberg joins Lockton leadership team as Executive Vice President, Operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held independent insurance brokerage, announced Steve Goldenberg is joining the firm and will report to Peter Clune, Chief Executive Officer.  In his role, he will work alongside the global executive team to lead strategic initiatives, recruit talent, and build innovative solutions to continue the firm's growth efforts. 

"Steve's broad experience and expertise in driving strategy and developing talent will be a tremendous asset to Lockton as we continue our explosive worldwide growth," said Clune. 

Goldenberg's move continues the trend of top industry talent choosing Lockton's private, entrepreneurial platform to build meaningful careers. The organization has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, his leadership will be instrumental in amplifying and sustaining this momentum. 

"Lockton's culture, client focus, and leadership team give the organization a distinct advantage around the globe," said Goldenberg. "I am excited to join Lockton, its growth story is phenomenal. I look forward to making a significant impact on the future trajectory." 

Goldenberg joins from Aon where he held several senior leadership roles throughout his 15-year tenure, including most recently serving as Global Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Risk Solutions. Prior to Aon, Goldenberg spent several years at McKinsey & Company. He earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University. 

Goldenberg looks forward to relocating to the Global Headquarters in Kansas City with his family this summer.  

