Visionary technology risk executive Manpreet Gill joins Lockton

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held independent insurance brokerage, announced that Manpreet "Preet" Gill is joining the firm's technology specialty to build and grow a practice focused on developing creative solutions to address a variety of technology-related risks for businesses.

The addition of Gill, who will be based in Lockton's San Francisco office, reflects the broker's continued investment in building capabilities to meet client needs and to maintaining the industry's best and most talented workforce.

Preet Gill

Gill brings almost two decades of insurance industry experience to Lockton, serving as an advisor to some of the world's leading technology firms. With a deep understanding of their unique insurance and risk management needs, his appointment underscores Lockton's commitment to building a team dedicated to addressing the evolving landscape of dynamic technology risks. These risks have become increasingly critical and complex for companies amid significant shifts in regulations, business models, and consumer preferences.

Gill joins Lockton from Marsh, where he has spent his entire career. He held various leadership positions in Marsh's technology practice and oversaw the management and relationships of some of Marsh's largest and most disruptive technology clients.

"Change is the only constant for technology-driven companies around the world, and the insurance and risk management advice they receive has never been more important," Gill said. "Lockton's dedication to building the best team and suite of capabilities to serve these companies made the decision to join this fantastic team an easy one. I'm excited to begin this next chapter of my career and to work with the entire Lockton team to help our clients face their most important risks and look to the future with confidence."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 10,750+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

SOURCE Lockton