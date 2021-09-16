Global Insurance Firm Lockton Grows Cleveland Office, Announces Assistant Vice President Jessica Kerrigan

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held brokerage firm that provides insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services, announced Jessica Kerrigan as Assistant Vice President in the firm's Cleveland office.

With almost two decades in the industry, Kerrigan joins with extensive experience in a variety of roles including brokerage and underwriting. In her role as Assistant Vice President, she will focus on serving as an extension to her clients' risk management teams, developing uniquely tailored programs, and delivering on carefully executed strategy and planning efforts.

"Growth remains a hallmark of Lockton. Jessica's technical expertise and passion for prioritizing the needs of her clients will further amplify Lockton's competitive advantage in the Cleveland market," Kyle Anthony, President of Lockton Ohio said. "I'm excited to work alongside Jessica to develop and execute our growth strategy.

Kerrigan's hire comes at a significant time as Lockton's Cleveland office continues to grow. In her role, Kerrigan will engage with a range of industries including chemical, manufacturing, and private equity, and company sizes including middle market, upper market and global firms. Kerrigan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Baldwin-Wallace College and resides in Cleveland with her husband and two beautiful daughters.

ABOUT LOCKTON

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 13 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

To view and apply for open positions in Lockton's Midwest Series visit lockton.com/careers.

SOURCE Lockton

Related Links

https://global.lockton.com

