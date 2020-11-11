Global Insurance Firm Lockton Taps Casey Stine As Vice President In Its Midwest Series

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held brokerage firm that provides insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services, announced the hiring of Casey Stine as a Vice President and Business Development consultant for the firm's Midwest Series.

Stine, who has nearly a decade of experience in employee benefits and corporate human resource consulting, will be located in the firm's St. Louis office and will focus on total rewards consulting for companies across all industries and sizes.

"We're looking to expand our footprint in the Midwest Series, and hiring Casey will help guide us towards a successful future," said Sean Donlin, Executive Vice President of Lockton St. Louis. "As someone who prioritizes people first, Casey's skillset will focus on expanding our reach into industries where we know we can make a meaningful impact," Donlin added.

Prior to Lockton, Stine served in many different roles at Aon, ranging from actuarial and financial consulting to working with clients in the higher education, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing industries, to name a few. Most recently, he worked with some of the firm's largest and most complex clients, including two of the largest 50 employers in the nation.

Stine's hire comes at a pivotal time when Lockton is expanding its presence in St. Louis. In his role, Stine will work with clients to create comprehensive health plans, including medical, dental, vision, life, disability and voluntary products, consulting with clients to develop their total rewards and benefits strategies. Stine holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science from Maryville University and resides in St. Louis.

ABOUT LOCKTON

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For 11 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

