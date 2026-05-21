ARLINGTON, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group (EIG) is proud to announce that Partner Hiba Mona Anver has been named to the 2026 Lawdragon 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers guide, a prestigious recognition honoring the top immigration attorneys shaping the field today.

The annual Lawdragon lists highlight leading practitioners across the legal landscape, recognizing the most effective attorneys in a broad range of industries and areas of law.

HIBA ANVER NAMED TO THE 2026 LAWDRAGON 100 LEADING IMMIGRATION LAWYERS LIST

Ms. Anver is recognized among this year's honorees for her leadership in employment-based immigration and global mobility strategy, advising multinational organizations on complex workforce planning, compliance, and cross-border talent deployment.

"At a time when immigration is so central to the national and global policy landscape, it is an honor to partner with our clients in navigating these complexities. This recognition reflects the meaningful work our clients entrust us with every day," said Hiba Anver.

Lawdragon selects attorneys for its guides through a rigorous process that includes journalistic research, peer nominations, and editorial vetting, recognizing those who have demonstrated significant impact, leadership, and expertise in their field. The 2026 Lawdragon 100 Leading Immigration Lawyers guide reflects the depth and breadth of talent within the immigration legal community and underscores the vital role immigration counsel plays in supporting businesses and individuals worldwide.

Ms. Anver leads a global team supporting clients in various industries, including technology, finance, and life sciences. She was featured in The Davos Interviews during the World Economic Forum and has spoken at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. She is a trusted advisor on complex immigration matters, including compliance, global office expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and reductions-in-force. Hiba is widely recognized for her expertise and frequently provides commentary to leading media outlets. She is also a Professorial Lecturer in Law at The George Washington University College of Law.

About Erickson Immigration Group

Erickson Immigration Group is a leading global corporate immigration law firm providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire and retain top talent worldwide. Founded in 1987, with its immigration practice launched in 1998, EIG brings more than 25 years of experience delivering its signature "Perfect Plus" service—dedicated legal teams, clear communication, innovative technology, and the highest standards of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes."

Contact:

Carly Schacknies

703-678-4916

[email protected]

SOURCE Erickson Immigration Group